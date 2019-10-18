Chiney Ogwumike And Nick Young Talk Their New Podcast And The Lakers/Clippers Rivalry

The UNINTERRUPTED network debuts a new podcast on Friday co-hosted by Los Angeles Sparks star and ESPN NBA analyst Chiney Ogwumike, NBA cult hero Nick Young, and actor Sarunas Jackson called “Certified Buckets.” Dime spoke with Ogwumike and Young individually to discuss why they wanted to start a podcast, what excites them about this upcoming NBA season, and the battle for Los Angeles between the Lakers and the Clippers.

Why did you want to start a podcast? What do you think you can provide that sets you apart from the other basketball content?

OGWUMIKE: I think just by being with ESPN and being an NBA analyst and having a national television platform, I’ve been able to break down the game analytically and give out opinions. But, like, basketball at its core is a friend/family just vibe type of thing where you’re watching the game at home and you’re kicking it, and thats why we love hoops. You get into debates, we talk about pop culture, we talk about fashion.

This is what the podcast brings — an element to the side of basketball that I haven’t been able to tap into yet just because I haven’t had that opportunity. We teamed up with Nick and Sarunas, and just to talk hoops as hoopers is the most authentic way to talk basketball, so I’m excited for that angle.

YOUNG: Tired of being at home, just being bored because I was out of the league.

I assume you probably had your pick of places that would want to host a Chiney Ogwumike podcast. Why choose UNINTERRUPTED?

OGWUMIKE: People don’t actually probably know that I was one of the first athletes that met with UNINTERRUPTED and partnered with UNINTERRUPTED back when they just launched. As my career has sort of grown, I think UNINTERRUPTED sort of gave me that platform to speak as an athlete and sort of get a nice network of athletes where we can share our own voices and support each other. So it’s just one of those things where UNINTERRUPTED and myself have been on our own journeys, and we have all grown, and this is just a perfect circling back point where we can work together as a team again.

It’s funny, I can’t think of two players whose games are less alike than Chiney Ogwumike and Nick Young. But personality-wise, how has the partnership been so far? What is that dynamic like?

OGWUMIKE: Don’t ever tell him I told you, but I really, really like Nick Young. He considers himself the most hated, but he’s actually just a sweetheart, and he has probably the most unique basketball point of view I’ve ever met outside of watching Shaq talk on TV. He has some of the most interesting takes, and I’m like, “What did you just say?”