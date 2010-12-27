Chris “Birdman” Andersen’s Christmas Shoe

It’s almost impossible not to like Chris “Birdman” Andersen. From his tattoos, to his hair, to the way he plays on the court, Birdman does everything with an added “wow” factor. With that said, check out the special colorway of the Converse Star Player EVO that Birdman wore on Christmas Day.

Also, check out the special Christmas Day colorway of the Converse SICKS made for Acie Law:

What do you think?

