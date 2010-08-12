Chris Bosh admits to “playing” with public before choosing Miami

LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh could take a summer-long vow of silence (plus a Twitter fast) and they’d still be the most hated-on group of players in the NBA. So of course they’re only inviting more hate every time one of them says or writes something semi-controversial … After LeBron’s public tweet challenge the other day, this time Bosh put himself out there: “If you think about how many times somebody asks you, ‘How are you?’ that’s how many times I was asked, ‘Where you going?'” Bosh told the New York Daily News. “So it’s like, well, in my case, I’m going to have fun with it. I’m going to play with people’s emotions. I’m going to be high and low.” If we’re putting the first Heat/Cavs game in Cleveland on national TV, why not air the first time Miami travels to Toronto? Pretty sure Raptors fans are gonna let Bosh have it … Nothing like a 4-team trade to break up the monotony of the NBA summer — well, the summer after the biggest free-agency frenzy ever and before the biggest basketball party ever. In a move that nobody saw coming, the Hornets acquired Trevor Ariza from the Rockets as part of a deal that also saw Darren Collison and James Posey go to Indiana, Troy Murphy go to New Jersey, and Courtney Lee go to Houston. A short time later, the Hornets sent Julian Wright to the Raptors for Marco Belinelli … So right off the bat, Chris Paul should be liking this. Ariza is an upgrade at small forward and a solid third option behind CP and David West. As for the Wright/Belinelli trade, well, as Dime reader JAY put it, “New Orleans traded a piece of s*** to Toronto for a cup of p***.” Funny how every time somebody remembers Belinelli is in the NBA or his name comes up in a trade rumor, they say, “He’s alright. He’s a shooter.” But if his D is so terrible that he’s never on the court to get any shots up, who cares? … So much for Isiah Thomas in New York. Less than a week after NY hired him, Isiah had to vacate his position as a part-time consultant, as it violated NBA rules in regards to contact with college players. The only surprise here is that this only ended in mild embarrassment for the Knicks and not a massive disaster … Speaking of disasters, meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. The GM already traded the team’s best player (Al Jefferson) for a box of instant grits, the promising starting point guard (Jonny Flynn) is sidelined with a busted hip, they have arguably the two most disappointing No. 2 draft picks in recent memory (Darko, Beasley) on the same roster, and their “franchise” guy (Ricky Rubio) is still in Spain with a solid 50/50 chance of ever playing for Minnesota. And now their current best player isn’t happy. Kevin Love was asked if he feels more appreciated by Team USA than he does by the Wolves, and said “Yes. Just a solid yes.” He added, “I don’t want to come off sounding like a prima donna or sound like I’m complaining or anything…I’m just saying in a 15-win season (with Minny) a lot of stuff happened. Alot of new players. We had blown up that team. Heading into this year, we need to just start becoming a family, kind of like it is (with Team USA).” Why do we get the feeling K-Love and Rubio will play together on FC Barcelona before they ever join forces in Minnesota? … We’re out like Isiah …