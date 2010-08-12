Chris Bosh admits to “playing” with public before choosing Miami

LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh could take a summer-long vow of silence (plus a Twitter fast) and they’d still be the most hated-on group of players in the NBA. So of course they’re only inviting more hate every time one of them says or writes something semi-controversial … After LeBron’s public tweet challenge the other day, this time Bosh put himself out there: “If you think about how many times somebody asks you, ‘How are you?’ that’s how many times I was asked, ‘Where you going?'” Bosh told the New York Daily News. “So it’s like, well, in my case, I’m going to have fun with it. I’m going to play with people’s emotions. I’m going to be high and low.” If we’re putting the first Heat/Cavs game in Cleveland on national TV, why not air the first time Miami travels to Toronto? Pretty sure Raptors fans are gonna let Bosh have it … Nothing like a 4-team trade to break up the monotony of the NBA summer — well, the summer after the biggest free-agency frenzy ever and before the biggest basketball party ever. In a move that nobody saw coming, the Hornets acquired Trevor Ariza from the Rockets as part of a deal that also saw Darren Collison and James Posey go to Indiana, Troy Murphy go to New Jersey, and Courtney Lee go to Houston. A short time later, the Hornets sent Julian Wright to the Raptors for Marco Belinelli … So right off the bat, Chris Paul should be liking this. Ariza is an upgrade at small forward and a solid third option behind CP and David West. As for the Wright/Belinelli trade, well, as Dime reader JAY put it, “New Orleans traded a piece of s*** to Toronto for a cup of p***.” Funny how every time somebody remembers Belinelli is in the NBA or his name comes up in a trade rumor, they say, “He’s alright. He’s a shooter.” But if his D is so terrible that he’s never on the court to get any shots up, who cares? … So much for Isiah Thomas in New York. Less than a week after NY hired him, Isiah had to vacate his position as a part-time consultant, as it violated NBA rules in regards to contact with college players. The only surprise here is that this only ended in mild embarrassment for the Knicks and not a massive disaster … Speaking of disasters, meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. The GM already traded the team’s best player (Al Jefferson) for a box of instant grits, the promising starting point guard (Jonny Flynn) is sidelined with a busted hip, they have arguably the two most disappointing No. 2 draft picks in recent memory (Darko, Beasley) on the same roster, and their “franchise” guy (Ricky Rubio) is still in Spain with a solid 50/50 chance of ever playing for Minnesota. And now their current best player isn’t happy. Kevin Love was asked if he feels more appreciated by Team USA than he does by the Wolves, and said “Yes. Just a solid yes.” He added, “I don’t want to come off sounding like a prima donna or sound like I’m complaining or anything…I’m just saying in a 15-win season (with Minny) a lot of stuff happened. Alot of new players. We had blown up that team. Heading into this year, we need to just start becoming a family, kind of like it is (with Team USA).” Why do we get the feeling K-Love and Rubio will play together on FC Barcelona before they ever join forces in Minnesota? … We’re out like Isiah …
CPuss3 and his squad will still suck
I read some fool who typed “Jamison is just as good as Gasol.” on another post. Does anyone else think that is probably one of the most retarded statements ever made concerning basketball in history?
Waiting for the 2011 Free agency splash…
@2: maybe a short second behind “‘The Decision’ was a good idea.”
Grits………….Add scrambled eggs, sausages, butter, some black peppers, and a touch of salt and we are good to go. I might be a proud racist here but I don’t discriminate food and women! Hahahaha!
Memo to Kevin Love — You might not even get 15 winds this season! This is the year the record is broken, either Nets or Timberwolves. Make a pick, son!
That trade still doesnt make New Orleans any better. Yeah Trevor is an upgrade over Peja but how much of an upgrade?
I still got love for Bosh…regardless of the manner in which he left our team, we can’t blame him for accepting what would be the real world job equivalent of upgrading from a toilet cleaner in an all you can eat restaurant in Texas to the co-CEO of some multi-billion dollar multinational corporation. That doesn’t mean he aint overrated though.
@rapTOr you’re a fool
“I’m going to play with people’s emotions.”
– Chris Bosh
Those emotions included those of the kids in toronto that bought ur jersey and looked up to u, u fukn moron. Go drive into a tree.
I don’t think anyone’s hating on Wade
Yeah. D-Wade is chillin.
Bosh should shut up quickly and stop trying to media savvy or mildly interesting. And, Dime, that the Isaiah Thomas incident is a BIG embarrassment. You think any 2011 FA will want to come to NY when the owner doesn’t know what he is doing?
Just got back from an extended trip to Bangkok and I still believe that traffic there is the worst in the world. A short three kilometer trip can take you one hour.
On the good side, there is so much out there to buy at really cheap prices and I do not mean the knock offs. It is a shoppers destination.
Also, Patpong is a feast for the eyes. Scantily clad women are everywhere. But they do not compare to the lady that works in the hotel where I stayed. I just never had the guts to ask her out after her shift or at least try to get her number.
Anyway, before Dime accuses me of posting something that is not basketball related, one thing I noticed in the numerous street shops in Bangkok is that they sell or at least display a lot of knock off Kevin Garnett jerseys. If that is the barometer, then the “Big Ticket”, for some unexplained reason, is the most popular basketball player in Thailand.
There was also one shop that sells LeBron James Cleveland jersey for the equivalent of $5. The even weirder part is that there are no LeBron Miami jerseys there yet.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
63. If Dime asks me to jump, I will say how high? If they ask me to run, I will run and fly.
Dwayne Wade did what he was supposed to do, nobody is hating on him. He is still one of my favorite players. Bosh, I don’t really care either way, but LeBron deserves all the venom that comes his way.
I wonder if the Hornets could have gotten Josh Smith, Marvin Wiliams and a couple first round picks for Chris Paul and Posey – and if they would have been better with Darren Collison, Marcus Thornton, Josh Smith, David West, and Okofor as a starting five with Marvin coming off the bench? (I know J-Smith is listd at the 4, but he could probably play the 3 just fine).
I think Chris Paul is awesome, no doubt – but I’m thinking that starting five I just listed would be better than the one the Hornets have right now. I thin Darren is a nice player.
I guess we’ll see how these new look Hornets end up.
I don’t think the Rockets lose much, to be honest – Chase Buddinger was a straight steal last year, and he will just get more minutes at the 3, and Shane Battier is a nice role player at the 3 as well. Kevin Martin gets the rock more offensively, and that’s probably a better option for Houston.
New Jersey loses one of their many wings (though talented) and gets a solid PF – that seems like a good deal for them, even if Troy is a health problem always.
Good deal for Indy.
Not a terrible deal for New Orleans, I guess – they want to keep Paul and needed to do something. At least when Paul leaves in two years they’ll have more cap space to play with.
you know Minny sucks when Kevin Love is your best player
Just want to congratulate Anthony Tolliver on leaving more money on the table with the Warriors to go play with the Timberwolves. Smart move Einstein. Way to go to the only team run worst than the Dubs. At least we have new owners. The rath of Kahn has only just begun. Cant wait to see how many more point-guards he drafts next year.
And if Love’s comments are any indicator, they really know how to treat their players too. Truly “The Decision…Part Deux.” Just as well thought out. Also people think this is funny for some reason? Am I missing something? So straght forward and boring I almost fell asleep during it, and it only took 60 seconds or something:
[www.youtube.com]
@2
The most retarded basketball statement ever belongs to Slam Magazine. Before 1996 72 win season they predicted Jordan’s Bulls finish at a third spot. In a Central division. Same fellas get the second most rediculous nod ever. Check it out – New Jersey Nets. Champs by 2001.
@15 Josh Smith can’t play the 3 well enough. He’s one of those athletic 4s that loses most of his advantages when he moves to the 3 like Shawn Marion and Andre Kirilenko. You put him at the 3 and he gets drawn away from the basket and is forced to d up quicker guys. If New Orleans had landed him in a Paul trade I would have expected them to turn around and deal West for a SF because he can opt out at the end of the year.
ok so houston dumps some salary, thats a good thing but they just gave up their only defender with any legs or youth. shane is still a good defender but he isnt exactly 25 yrs old anymore. ariza isnt “the man” but he is a decent defender, houston went backward on the court and forward in leslie alexanders checkbook.
indy and NJ made a nice set of deals, both did well.
NO on the other hand kinda sucked on this one. while ariza can defend, thats about all he can do, i mean he tim duncan shot better FT numbers then him last year. and not a little better. just curious who is NO going to have as a back up PG now? or are they expecting CP to play 48 minutes night in and night out, i mean who do they think they are don nelson? i surely hope for the hornets sake they find something else because this move isnt keeping their franchise player around one sec longer then he has to be there.
on a side note,
reading CP was in contact with demps before the trade as if he had a say. i am sure he did have a say as i am sure he suggested collison be shipped because he is that kind of ego freak who didnt want the up and comer to take even a little of his spot light.
@ 21. That was my assumption as well.
The cHeat are easily becoming that most hated team in the league, but I’m sure all the bandwagon hoppers and media will still be all over their balls.
This is a classic panic move by New Orleans. “Gotta do something, gotta make it look like we’re trying to keep our franchise guy!”
It’s too bad they gave up a damn good backup PG and Posey for a younger more athletic version of….well….. Posey.
The big winner here to me is Indy. They free themselves of a starting TJ Ford. And get Posey to boot.
Bosh is she-she, he runs his mouth like a chick.
bosh is more like the short fat kid whos best friend is the school bully (now that he is on a team with wade and lebron).
you know the fat asian kid on the movie gran toreno. the one with a big mouth because he has a gun and some friends.
he is going to say all sorts of stuff now because he has people to back him up on his team.
Wade drew a lot of hate when he made those World Trade Center comments. And he’s been just as cocky/obnoxious as LeBron and Bosh talking about how Miami is gonna dominate the League. But like DIME said a while back, Wade is Teflon Don. He’s doing some shady sh!t in his personal life but never gets any crap over it.
Hornets benefit because with CP3 on the court Ariza doesnt have to act like he can create his own shot..
He can play to his slashing/spot up shooting capabilities and hawk the ball.. About 1000000x’s better than Peja can btw.. i think just having a solid defender on the perimeter will help them enough..
Posey aint been shit since he got paid..
Ariza can slide back to this 3rd, 4th option role.. he’ll be much comfortable and feed off of those kick outs 3’s.. Aaron Brooks is a good passer but he isnt near the facilitator CP3 is.. Brooks drops buckets..
So i say good trade for NO.. and whoever said Ariza isnt THAT MUCH of a upgrade over Peja is a doof..
CP3, Thornton, Ariza, West and Okafor gonna win some games. I liked Dc too, but if you can get a starter at a position of need for a backup, youtake it. As the draft keeps showin, back up points are a dime, a dozen. Shoot, New Orleans can call Scottie Reynolds back from italy if they need a backup. Good pickup.
I was hopin to read about Charles Barkley’s response to Lebron’s “I’ll remember everyone who talked bad about me.” twitter, but we know how dime do when Lebron gets ripped.
Chuck apparently told Lebron to put him at the top of that list cuz Chuck basically called it a “punk move” how he did Cleveland and by runnin to join “D Wade’s team”.
lol Chuck on fire all day!
Whhaaaaa??? lol where u read that Kdizz?? lol
You know DIME dont report that kinda anti-Lebron shit hahaha said that shit the other day..
and their “franchise” guy (Ricky Rubio) is still in Spain with a solid 50/50 chance of ever playing for Minnesota.
Any basis in, I don’t know, fact in this? No. None. Just throwing crap against the wall and seeing if it will stick.
Really have to dig deep in the toolbox to beat up on the Wolves. A bold move!
^^^^ Wolves fan?? ^^^^ lol
Wolves fans gotta cling to something lol.
@ Show
Heard that on espnradio all last night. They were just clownin Bronny. The girl was just droppin bombs on his competitiveness while the dude finally gave up tryin to defend him lol
Gotta feel for the Wolves. They finally get a chance to fix ish. 4 first rounders. And they trade away their best point(lawson) then they resign Darko, leadin them to ignore Cousins(who they needed and is gonna be a BONAFIDE STUD) and draft a player(Wes Johnson) that they already have(Corey Brewer) then trade away their former cornerstone(Al Jeff) and now their top dog(Kev Love) feels unappreciated….Damn, you can’t tell me there ain’t somebody out there with a Timberwolves voodoo doll just pushin pins and spittin curses lol