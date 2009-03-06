Chris Bosh Cries About Shaq Diss

Within a span of a month, Shaq has gone from everybody’s favorite Jabbawockee to the biggest bully in the League.

If yesterday’s victim was Stan Van Gundy, today’s is Chris Bosh. CB4 is crying about when Shaq called him the “RuPaul of big men” after the Diesel hung 45 points on him.



“I didn’t laugh or anything, it wasn’t funny,” Bosh said. “I was kind of upset with that. “He has been around the league for awhile and I expected a lot more professionalism out of him. I thought we were cool. Whatever.”

O’Neal’s been pretty quick to bite back at comments from other guys around the League – both Bosh and Van Gundy – neither of whom said anything that was on the order of O’Neal’s responses. But both Bosh and Van Gundy have timidly responded when asked about the Diesel’s comments. Honestly I would have expected both of those guys to borrow a page from Kobe‘s book and laugh off Shaq’s disses.

Source: Toronto Sun