Chris Bosh Drops The Hammer On All Of Charlotte

#Miami Heat #Video
12.29.11 7 years ago 12 Comments

While I’m not a fan of whatever that celebration was, I guess Chris Bosh boomed hard enough in the lane during a tight game to do whatever he wanted. He earned it. For someone who’s constantly ridiculed for being soft, Bosh has had some dunking gems throughout his career. This could be right up there with any of them. Hit the jump for the proof.

What’s the best dunk of Bosh’s career?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Video
TAGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCHRIS BOSHDimeMagMIAMI HEATvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP