Chris Bosh Drops The Hammer On All Of Charlotte

While I’m not a fan of whatever that celebration was, I guess Chris Bosh boomed hard enough in the lane during a tight game to do whatever he wanted. He earned it. For someone who’s constantly ridiculed for being soft, Bosh has had some dunking gems throughout his career. This could be right up there with any of them. Hit the jump for the proof.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What’s the best dunk of Bosh’s career?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.