Chris Bosh Drops The Hammer On All Of Charlotte

While I’m not a fan of whatever that celebration was, I guess Chris Bosh boomed hard enough in the lane during a tight game to do whatever he wanted. He earned it. For someone who’s constantly ridiculed for being soft, Bosh has had some dunking gems throughout his career. This could be right up there with any of them. Hit the jump for the proof.
What’s the best dunk of Bosh’s career?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Looked like he damn near died on the landing, nearly dropped the hammer on himself.
That was the most ugly-ass, awkward dunk I’ve ever seen.
I agree with Control. It was like he lost consciousness after the dunk and regained it after he landed.
lol bosh is funny looking with everything he does
chris bosh looks like a raptor he should’ve stayed a raptor
[cezl.files.wordpress.com]
Very nice. You all are haters. He is lucky his leg didn’t get tangled up anymore underneath him when he came down, could have seriously hurt his knee.
robert horry approves of this dunk
Regular slam….
He turned from the scare crow with no heart to the scare crow with no legs!
Like a hammer with a broken handle
“DJ White on the foul.”
Sounds like a mixtape.
hahaa drops the hammer on himself!! =))