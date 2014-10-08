LeBron James Hasn’t Spoken With Chris Bosh Since He Left Miami

The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh will face their old teammate, LeBron James, in Rio on Saturday and both the Cavs and Heat are in Brazil taking in the sites — some in walking boots. When Bosh was asked by reporters whether he’s spoken to LeBron since James’ decision to return home, Bosh abruptly said, “No.”

When Bosh was asked whether he was looking forward to seeing his old Big Three teammate, Bosh gave a pretty tepid response:

“Yeah … I don’t know.

“I’m in the mode where I’m trying to lead my team, help these guys out around here,” Bosh continued.

Here’s the kicker from CB:

“If guys aren’t in this locker room, I don’t have much time for them — if any.”

Well then.

Bosh has said since LeBron left the Heat are still title contenders even without the best player in the world. It’s a sentiment seconded by Heat owner Micky Arison.

Even though LeBron — the lynchpin of their offense during their four straight trips to the Finals — is gone, the Heat reportedly aren’t abandoning the small-ball used by coach Erik Spoelsrta. Bosh, for his part, is excited to show Heat fans what he can do when he’s not playing second or third fiddle behind ‘Bron and Wade.

As for this Saturday, Bosh knows it’s going to be big, but cautioned reporters that it’s a learning experience for the new group in Miami.

“Everybody’s going to hype it up, and it’s going to be a big deal. But for us, it’s just another opportunity to get better,” Bosh said.

“We know everything that’s surrounding the situation, and it is what it is. As far as we’re concerned, this is our team, this is what we’re trying to build toward, the past is the past, we’re moving on, and it’s good to get this out of the way.”

Here are a few of our favorite moments between Bosh and ‘Bron last season:

