Chris Bosh Mean Mug’s LeBron James In Post Game Videobomb

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #GIFs
10.30.13 5 years ago

The season has started! That can only mean LeBron James will star in a couple dozen commercials; the Heat will get their championship rings; and finally, Chris Bosh will saunter over to cast an evil eye LeBron’s way while David Aldridge interviews him after the game. The Bosh videobomb is back.

Bosh is my girlfriend’s favorite player in Miami, and it’s easy to understand why. He’s the goofiest guy on the 2-time champs, and that counts for a lot over the course of a 5-month NBA regular season. Dwyane Wade had mentioned earlier this week not wanting to get bored this season as the Heat attempt a three-peat; Bosh’s harmless eccentricity will help alleviate that boredom.

What do you think?

