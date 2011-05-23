Chris Bosh: No More Shine Blockas

At this point, you’ve heard it all about Chris Bosh. Miami only has “two great players.” Should’ve signed Amar’e. He melts in the clutch. He’s soft. The fake tough guy. The Bosh-trich. Over the last year, we’ve all heard the dude get killed (and if you’re like us, maybe you did just a little bit of the killing), but the time has come. Give credit where it’s due. Chris Bosh was incredible in Game 3 (34 points), leading the Miami Heat to a 96-85 W over the Bulls. Bosh was straight unconscious (like slipped-into-a-coma unconscious) for three quarters, hitting 13-of-15 shots during one stretch, and elevating himself to Miami’s numero uno in maybe their biggest win of the year. He had all the post moves on display, Rubik’s Cube-ing Carlos Boozer and Taj Gibson with the baby hook, the spin-and-slam and the 17-foot J. We envisioned this when he became the first to announce that a star would be taking his talents to South Beach. In Game 3, for maybe the first time all season, the prophecy was realized. When Bosh gets it going, Miami needs only LeBron or Wade and they’re good money. That’s a scary thought … All night, LeBron (22 points, six rebounds, 10 assists) was doing his Magic routine. In the third quarter, he played the point, predominately with Wade on the bench, and the Miami offense thrived with his ability to create shots for his teammates by driving and drawing defenders. Miami extended the lead to 10 (good) only to have Luol Deng rain down on them like a Stage-5 hurricane in the Bulls’ last few possessions of the third (less good). The problem? Besides that, Deng dropped just eight points throughout (14 total) … LBJ had a sick transition and-one trampling of a frightened Kyle Korver as Reggie announced LeBron had just “released the Kraken.” So we guess we can start calling ‘Bron a “legendary sea monster of gargantuan size, said to have dwelt off the coasts of Norway and Iceland.” Sounds about right … Daniel is around 6-2 and shoots threes for a terrible team. He also just married Keyshia Cole. Taj is around 6-9 and provides the muscle for a great team. We doubt he just married Keyshia Cole. Just trying to figure out why Chuck seems to think they are the same person … After the game, Derrick Rose (20 points on 8-of-19 shooting) admitted that Miami’s trap on Chicago’s pick ‘n’ roll may be tempering his aggressiveness. He “tried to make the right play” and trust that his teammates would be able to run the odd-man sets without him. Yeah, that hasn’t really been happening. Even with a great outing from Boozer (26 points, 17 rebounds), the Bulls simply can’t win without Rose being spectacular. And this is two consecutive nights where he hasn’t been. It’s that Heat defense. They are so long and athletic on the perimeter that their help D (Bosh, Joel Anthony, Udonis Haslem) can commit to blocking shots and taking charges … Speaking of Boozer, the numbers were great, but they should’ve been better (he seriously must’ve missed close to 10 shots right at the rim). It’s not a good sign if your starting PF, a guy you gave $80 mill to, doesn’t finish as well as either his backup or your PG. Do you think Boozer was nervous being in Miami, playing against Lil’ Wayne‘s squad? Alaska’s finest was in a tough spot: play unassertively and piss off his teammates or go beast mode on the Heat and lose any chance of getting signed to Young Money. Thankfully, he put his rap career to the side to become the Bulls best offensive weapon for at least one game … Before the game, Rose dealt with a report from ESPN The Magazine that claimed he admitted PEDs were a “huge” issue in the NBA (a seven on a scale of 10). He later denied it, saying he doesn’t remember the context or even if he had said that at all … Miami fans however, they might be on some drugs â€“ rocking the house with their “MVP” chants every time Joel Anthony gets to the free-throw line. It’s actually kind of hilarious … For the sake of consistency, the NBA better be ready to hand out a $100k fine to Joakim Noah. In the first quarter, the TNT cameras caught him saying very nearly the same 13 letters Kobe said, albeit this time it was to a fan and not an official. That might make a difference, but Stern should make him pony up. Or are we all going to forget about it because it came from Joakim Noah? … Surprisingly, Craig Sager brought his Grinch outfit out…in the middle of May … We’re out like the Kraken.
the other CB had good numbers too so i guess we can start calling him a superstar as well? yeah didnt think so
Game 4 will be Wade’s, as he must not like being outshined by both Lebron and Bosh.
heat
lol @ when they showed sammy sosa on inside the nba….
@trollne1 — Considering the multiple All-Star nods, Olympic medals and 20/10 stats, yes you could argue that Boozer is a superstar.
34 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts. Superstar already? Nah. Ain’t nothing special yet.
Channing Frye did everything for Phoenix what Bosh has done for Miami – with less fanfare, less money, less annoying BS and more range… lol
There should only be a few SUPERstars in the league, and at PF Bosh or Boozer are behind Griffin, Love, Randolph, Stoudamire, Duncan, etc. They are both good players, probably in the 30-40 range currently in the NBA, but not really superstars.
Who is better: Carlos Boozer or Chris Bosh?
Sporty J – the floor is yours.
Chicago is dead. Miami will win game 4 , play like garbage and lose game 5 and in game 6 will 30 piece the Bulls. Bring on the Mavericks !!
Series is over. This reminds me of LeBron trying to beat the Celtics in earlier years as a Cavalier (relating to Rose). Even though D-Rose could arguably have a better supporting cast in Chicago, it’s funny how LeBron is now on the other side of that equation being part of his own “Big 3.”
Bosh didn’t do anything to make me go “holy shit, he’s worth the same amount of $$$$ as LeBron…” but he did finally take more than 8 shots…
People put too much into the stats that players have off a box score. I don’t care if somebody got 30 pts on 24 shots; one could hardly call that efficient. The +/- and the PERs are the only things I look at. Bosh had 34 on less than 20 shots as well as shooting a high clip from the field…
That, my friends, is a superstar worthy game performance…
@Austin Burton I could also argue that Boozer is often injured, barely plays defense and is wildly inconsistent during the playoffs and is therefore not worthy of being called a superstar. He’s at the same level as David West or Elton Brand and this year’s Chris Bosh.
I’ve been saying this all post season and all year long. Bosh is a superstar. Again, when you collect multiple superstars on one team, someone is going to have to defer to the others and his numbers are going to suffer. That DOESN’T mean they’re not capable of scoring 30 a night or grabbing 15 rebounds.
Bosh is Bosh, and he always has been.
I still say he isn’t a superstar. He is on Danny Granger’s level of stardom. Good but not on the top tier. Yes teaming up with people will have a decrease in your offensive numbers but that shouldn’t stop you from making hustle plays. All year he made some fairly dumb comments along the lines of: coming here to chill & stop hustling so hard or people might get hurt. While basically sleep walking the entire time.
He’s stepped up when people called him out but superstars bring it for at least 60 games. He was more around 30-40. Paul Milshap of all people gave him 46 from everywhere. Dude is talented but you can’t be M.I.A. most of the season and still be considered a superstar.
Boozer over Bosh everyday. They were both wide open or scoring against poorly rotating D all night. Boozer just rebounds more and is a little bit more consistent from 17′. They are both strong offensive PF’s who should be better defenders. I really like the Frye Bosh comparison. Frye would kill if he got to replace either of these guys on either of these teams.
Rose is getting played by his teammates. He spent the first part of the game setting guys up with EASY buckets, and because they couldn’t finish, he had 0 assists from it. Miami was doing a good job defending him, and his teammates weren’t stepping up, so that equaled a loss for the Bulls. You can kill the “Rose=Iverson” bullshit though, Iverson would NEVER make a pass that didn’t directly lead to an assist, while Rose sets that up most of the time. 25% of Rose’s shots that he missed were because his teammates passed it back to him with 2 secs left on the shot clock and he had to jack it up.
After the game, I didn’t think Boozer had more than 20 points, the guy was getting blocked silly (most resulting in a fast break for the Heat). Is there a big guy who gets blocked at the rim as cleanly as Booze always does? At least once a game he goes into a “superdunk” pose and gets completely shut down. The main reason Bosh went off like he did is because Boozer was covering him, instead of Joakim…
Why does it seem that Boozer’s backup should not only get his minutes but also his salary? Wouldn’t be surprised if Gibson and Milshap hang out together.
Also, How many superstars shoot 1 for 18? They generally have a floor that is higher than most others ceilings but really, dude was missing lay-ups & getting hit with phantom elbows. Not a good look. Bosh < Superstar
LOL @ Pipdaddy
you seriously think Bosh is behind K Love, griffin, and Z. Bo and Amare…Dirk is the only power forward that’s out right better than Bosh. You can argue Amare…maybe Z-Bo this season but career wise skill wise…Bosh exceeds Z-Bo. Bosh is a top 15 possibly 10 played in the NBA…stop being dumbasses based off someone becoming a 3rd option.
@control Bosh was shooting Noahs face off too. It seemed like Miami (Bosh especially) just couldnt miss. Boozer was making Joel Anthony look like Hakeem out there SMH. The Bulls played some of the most un-disciplined defense Ive seen from them all year, falling for every pump fake by Wade, Bosh, and James; Bogans and Gibson gettin into it with Wade and Bosh. WTH was that all about? And why didnt they have Deng or somebody come across the middle of Miami’s zone? I know they were blocking shots but still…Thibs u got work to do.
No more shines…nice title!
The only thing I dislike about Bosh is he is soft… undeniably soft.
He is probably ‘just’ beneath superstar status in terms of NBA players but he is worth the money he gets paid and is a very good player.
I just don’t like soft NBA players as a rule *NH*
@Hooper5013
I didn’t like Bosh in Toronto that much either, I always thought he was overrated, soft, especially on D, and not what I would need out of a PF.
Top 10/15 in the NBA this year? Please. At PF maybe, but if it were my team and would need a PF I would take Nowitzki, Stoudamire, Love, Randolph, Griffin ahead of him and maybe even Lamarcus Aldridge, Gasol or Al Jefferson. Bosh has a nice outside shot for a PF, but the Channing Frye comparison someone made above fits nicely.
Damn Miami is SCARY good! I didn’t like the way they went about it but they have come together and created a FORCE to be reckoned with. They have a top notch defense, three very versatile stars all in their prime, an all-star president, etc. Once they got some semblance of a more refined offense and get all their players healthy and contributing who’s gonna stop this team?
I’m tired of every1 complaining about ppl bein “soft” not every1 grew up playin basketball against ppl as good as them. Any1 notice only the good players get called soft. Growing up they were the man didn’t have any1 on their lvl nobody to push them around. They push,nobody pushed back get become men and its still instilled in their brains. It’s not a big deal one of u soft labelers get on the court by Dirk or Bosh and see how “soft” you are
@pipadiddyy
are you serious? griffin better than bosh? wtf man, griffin can’t even make a set shot from the perimeter… if he lost his leaping ability, he might just be sent to the d-league… griffin is extremely overrated, fuck! after a year of playing dunk contest then suddenly he’s being compared to the likes of duncan, z-bo, amare, etc… another FUCK!
austin
nope hes not he gives up the same 20 and 10 on the other end. unless u have a omnipotent (thanks lakeshow) offensive game like dirk you are no superstar unless u can do it at both ends.
darko
a good player can put up superstar numbers on bad teams (bosh) hes is not a superstar. dude missed the playoffs in the east no way hes a superstar.
skeeter
agree
Boozer is not better than Bosh so he shouldnt be talking shit in the first place.
arisloco
you are right griffin is being overrated.
pipdaddy
wtf man what do you mean maybee gasol over bosh?? gasol is way better than bosh. hes a top 3 pf (2nd best imo). dirk is easily the best right now.
of the list griffin , love , al jefferson arent better than bosh.
Noah needs to give back his defensive award, why are you guarding Bosh in a down stance with 2 seconds on the shot clock? Get up on him and in his face, terrible D. The Bulls might be better with Gibson and Boozer starting and sitting Noah’s “can’t make a tip, throwing over backboard layup, offensive foul setting” ass! Damn, he sucked! Quit running the p&r with his sorry can’t shoot past 5 feet ass!
Bosh/Frye. That is a great comparison. Bosh shot well, I wouldn’t say he had a great game. That’s not knocking him at all, but it wasn’t like he took over the game at any point. He was just knocking down his shots. As far as Boozer, I’ve never seen a guy who either finishes so well and then so poorly within a game like him. Guys have off nights, but he’ll finish with either hand at the rim, and then get Charles Smith’d a few times. I don’t get it.
Bosh was #10 in scoring, #13 in rebounds, #23 (behind Dirk) in blocks, with 28 double doubles (9th), among power forwards only this season. Sorry, but he isn’t a superstar. To be fair, last season he was top 10 among power forwards in the same categories, except for blocks (still behind Dirk). He’s a star player, but not a superstar.
Personal PF list right now in no particular order: Dirk, Blake, Aldridge, Gasol, Love, Randolph. Then I start thinking Amare, Bosh, KG etc… Bosh is in that 2nd tier of guys. I want to put Amare up in the first tier, but my haterness prevents it. KG is age, nothing more. Even my hate towards him wouldn’t keep me from putting him on the top list 5 years ago.
@ Ian: The Raptors made several appearances in the playoffs during the Bosh era. Dwyane Wade and the Heat struggled when Wade was the only superstar on their team, so did the Lakers before Kobe got Pau/ Odom. You don’t have to play on a winning team to be a superstar…
Man, seriously, why are people on Bosh’s jock after two good games? He has been pretty average all year, and as for being third string it does mean fewer shots, but also almost no double teams as noone is developing a game plan to stop Bosh.
Ask 10 NBA GMs who they would rather have Bosh or Griffin, what do you think they will say? Yeah, Griffin is all power now on offense, but he is a much better rebounder already (being basically a rookie) and more intimidating on defense.
And as lame as it is Mr. Stern, you gotta fine Noah. You fined Kobe for the gay slur, not for directing it at an official, so Noah has to pony up the cash too. And hopefully make a video because Noah’s would be awesome if he wore the seersucker suit and bow tie. The NBA, where making mountains out of molehills happens.
For months now — and especially since Game 1 of the ECF — everybody has been talking about Chicago’s defense like they’re the Spartan 300 or the ’85 Bears. Bosh has put up two 30-point games in his last three tries against them. Now if he’s supposed to be so soft and overrated, how is that possible?
You can’t blame it all on Boozer, because Gibson and Noah also take their turns, and Thibodeau is the defensive genius who has drawn up plans to neutralize the likes of Kobe and LeBron and D-Wade. That should be enough to limit an allegedly soft, overrated, one-dimensional PF, right?
Is Bosh a clear-cut “superstar”? Depends on your definition of the term. Personally, I think part of the “superstar” equation is one’s level of fame and mainstream recognition (e.g., you could say Shaq is still a superstar despite his dropoff in production because he’s still one of the 3-4 most famous basketball players in the world). So that puts Bosh (and Boozer for the record) just outside the “superstar” circle for me.
But, Bosh is arguably Top-5 at his position and arguably Top 25 in the League. You have to at least give him that. You can take a sample of bad games and bad quotes and do with them what you want, but the guy still produces.
some people here are insane. How can anyone say Griffin or Love are better right now than Bosh? Griffin is all athleticism and Love is only arguably the best PF on one of the worst teams in the League.
I hate everything to do with the heat, but those two haven’t done anything other than put up good stats on bad teams, which is what bosh has been doing since he got in the L.
Bosh now is one of the most offensively skilled big men in the entire NBA, his passiveness stops him being a real superstar, but at the moment he is definitely the best third option you could ask for.
an i hate bosh, i think he’s a bitch, just people gotta realize he is a good player.
@darko – The Raptors made it to the playoffs twice with Bosh, Once with a .500 record, and once they won the division with 46 or 47 wins. Both years the East had a sub .500 team in the playoffs. Both times they lost in the first round. As much as I hate Kobe, and I mean HATE, the Lakers missed the playoffs once. As much as I hate Wade, not as much as Kobe, but still really bad, the Heat missed the playoffs once. Bosh missed 5 times. Bosh is good, not a superstar.
“Bosh now is one of the most offensively skilled big men in the entire NBA, his passiveness stops him being a real superstar, but at the moment he is definitely the best third option you could ask for.”
Exactly, the best third banana in the NBA. Top 10/15 in the league? Hell no.
Bosh had two very good games and is a good player, but not a superstar and not top 5 at his position. How much better were his numbers vs. Love’s in Toronto??
darko
what big island sad man.
im talking prime here td , kg , dirk and MAYBEEEEEEE pau (distant 4th from the others hes the boderline one you can argue either way) are the pf superstars of this generation. can you put bosh in there??? hell no. hes on the second star level. you guys want to throw the word superstar around rather easily.
Come on AB… How could Bosh put up two 30+ games vs the best defense in the league? Because the best defense is choosing him as their poison. Lebron & Wade both electrify the crowd on their way to 30. So by forcing Lebron/Wade to pass and that pass just happens to end up with Bosh hitting a J, they will live with that. Miami’s fans are all front runners, they wouldn’t realize Bosh got 30 unless it said so in the box score the next day.
This is what makes them dangerous but Bosh is good but not great. Yeah, it does depend on the definition of superstar. Monta Ellis is good but won’t sellout an away game. Bosh is the same way, yeah he’s done a few Got Milk commercials but he can’t singlehandidly sellout a crowd. If anything, he is a superstar by association… like Kelly and Michelle to Beyonce.
Bosh has a good scoring game (that’s all it was, really) and people going crazy over him again. Do I need to remind some folks that he got outplayed by whoever he was matched up against in at least half the games this season? And many of those games were NOT against players that are being named on all these PF lists…
F&F: You beat me to it, the Bulls are trying to neutralize Bron and Wade, and looking at each of their numbers they aren’t near what they were against Boston. They are saying let Bosh beat us, he’s played up man to man so no help D. Now what do the Bulls do? Take out Bosh and let Wade or Bron beat them? They just need to get a quicker guy on Bosh to get in his grill and for the rest of the Bulls to step up like Deng or they will get taken out in 5.
Bosh is definitely 2nd tier, I’d have to put Amare 1st tier (this year) because of his leadership and getting the Knicks to turn around that team and make them competitive. Superstar? Please!
If Boozer could make his layups the Bulls would be up 3-0 right now.
He’s missed about 20 layups in the last two games
@ That’s What’s Up (post 44)
you’re damn right tho! I was sayin the same thing as I watched the game Sunday night, if Boozer could make a layup the Bulls would be up in this series. How many times has he blown wide open attempts right AT the rim? Not only that but when he gets hacked on the way up but can NEVER finish the free throw and complete the and one smh Boozer is lookin like a weak link right now, i’m not fooled by his double double. His man lit him up so those points don’t mean too much when you’re man is killin you all game long. Rose better play like superman next game or this series is a wrap.
oh and LMAO @ the fans chanting “F*ck You Barkley” during Inside The NBA. You could tell Charles was gettin annoyed by that sh*t LOL
Cant wait 4 this Mavs/OKC game 2nite. Hopefully the Mavs won’t be satisfied with just 1 win in OKC and will play this game like its all on the line. I expect the Thunder’s energy to be off the CHARTS 2nite but hopefully we can weather the storm. #DALLAS
Miami in 5 or 6 games against Chicago, then in 5 or 6 games against whoever comes out the west. They have not seen a defense as great as Miami. Lets go HEAT!!!
you turncoats are amazing lol. One game and you guys were going off about how great the Bulls TEAM play is and how MIA couldnt fluck with them. Two games….just TWO GAMES LATER yall backtracking.
My take on the past couple games
We needed Carmelo Anthony or an elite scorer like him.
You dont keep guys like that just so they can avg 30ppg every year. Its games like game 2 when the Bulls and Heat were stuck at 73-73 for like 2-3min str8. Game 3 the Bulls were in it until the 4th when we needed someone to get an easy basket and stop a run or spark a run and Rose was trapped and doubled.
Carmelo is what you need in that situation. Or someone like him. Guys like Melo, Kobe, Duncan, BRoy, Wade, Dirk, Bron and Durant are made to get you buckets in the clutch. Rose is very much capable, but a smart coach doubles him to get the ball out of his hand. and there lies the problem. Rose doesnt have another scoring threat equal to his ability. All year long…actuallly his entire NBA career he’s been dealing with being trapped, but now without Ben Gordan to give him a scoring option, he’s looking at guys who should be 3rd and 4th options in Boozer and Deng and expecting them to make plays.
Hopefully in the next year or so, Rose can bring in someone like Howard that could help control the game along with him.