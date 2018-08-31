Getty Image

Each time Chris Bosh has popped up over the last few months, the big man has stated his desire to make it back to the NBA. Bosh hasn’t played in a game since the 2015-16 season due to health issues, and while there’s no guarantee he’s ever able to suit up for a team again, the 34 year old has made it clear that he’s working for one more shot at playing professional basketball again.

That was the case on Thursday, when Bosh told Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports that he’s still trying to find a situation that works for him. However, unlike past updates on his future, Bosh seems to understand that his window might be closing.

“Yeah, it’s still on my mind,” Bosh said. “Obviously, if it doesn’t happen by February, I’m not stupid, but yeah, I’m still looking forward to that. I’m still trying to overcome that hump and trying to get something going.”