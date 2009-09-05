Chris Bosh puts pressure on Toronto; Wolves replace Rubio

As if the Raptors don’t have enough big expectations to live up to this year — what with bringing in high-priced free agent Hedo Turkoglu, high-profile rookie DeMar DeRozan, and Jose Calderon and Andrea Bargnani in “make or break”-type seasons — now Chris Bosh has put the franchise squarely under the gun … In a radio interview, Bosh was of course asked about his 2010 free agency plans: “I want to win a championship one day, plain and simple,” Bosh said. “I like the fact that we’ve revamped our team, we’ve addressed some weaknesses — but I think this year does play a key role in my decision next summer.” In other words, if the Raps miss the playoffs and/or underachieve again, Hedo could quickly go from being a complimentary guy to being The Man with Bosh gone. And Toronto fans bristle when you suggest Bosh could also leave for media-market reasons, but the fact of the matter is Bosh would increase his U.S. profile immediately if he signs with New York, Miami or Houston. And he knows it … Now you might be asking yourself the same question you asked when Stephen Jackson said he wanted to play for a contender, than put the Knicks on his Christmas list. True, the Knicks currently stink (projected starting lineup this season: Chris Duhon, Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, David Lee, Eddy Curry). But they’ll have almost a clean slate next summer, and once they land one superstar free agent (Bosh, Wade, LeBron, etc.), quality players will soon follow. Contrary to what a lot of readers believe, most of the Dime crew aren’t even Knicks fans; we can just see a scenario where the team gets a lot better very quickly … Say what you want about how bad the Wolves’ offseason has been, but give David Kahn credit for moving quickly to help fix the Ricky Rubio situation. Yesterday, Minnesota came out of nowhere and signed Ramon Sessions to a four-year, $16 million offer sheet, jumping ahead of the slow-walking Clippers and Knicks and getting pen to paper in an effort to shore up the point guard position. From all we’ve heard, the Bucks probably won’t match (Brandon Jennings has to like that), so Jonny Flynn appears headed to the bench and Kurt Rambis gets a PG who is at least somewhat proven on the NBA level … Unrelated to the Sessions news, reports have been circulating that Rubio might actually stay in Spain now for three years instead of two. Remember when Kahn said Rubio would walk in as the starter from Day One, no matter when “Day One” happened to be? Will he keep that promise if Sessions is playing like Terrell Brandon in his prime come 2011 or 2012? What if Flynn has taken over the starting job by then? What happens with Rubio? … In another of the League’s drawn-out free agent sagas, David Lee is reportedly close to re-signing with the Knicks for one year at about $6-8 million … Allen Iverson was supposed to decide on the Grizzlies yesterday. Not only did that not happen, it also came out that Memphis made an offer to Mike Taylor, who isn’t a bad player and also isn’t in position to be turning things down. In being picky, A.I. may have cost himself a roster spot … From Friday’s FIBA Americas tourney: Luis Scola posted 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals in Argentina’s win over Uruguay; Gustavo Ayon had 16 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in Mexico’s win over Panama; Canada knocked off the Dominican Republic, getting 21 points from Jermaine Anderson, while DR’s Al Horford went for 14 points and 14 boards and Charlie Villanueva scored 17. (Francisco Garcia fractured his right ring finger and is out indefinitely); and Larry Ayuso scored 25 points (11-11 FT) to lead Puerto Rico over Brazil, handing Anderson Varejao‘s squad — Leandro Barbosa sat out again — their first loss … We’re out like Terrell Brandon …

