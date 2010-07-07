Chris Bosh Puts The Heat On LeBron

Another domino falls in line. Now that we know Chris Bosh is doing the smart thing and heading to Miami, what does it mean for everyone else?

For one, LeBron James‘ decision just got way more interesting. Bosh reiterated all along that he did not want to end up in Cleveland. Yes, he loves ‘Bron and would like to play with him, but not at the expense of ending up in Ohio. Miami was, and still is, the best place for him. They have a ton of money (how much depends on whether Bosh signs outright or agrees to a sign-and-trade), they have Pat Riley and a strong organization set in place, they have South Beach and they have Dwyane Wade.

Don’t get it twisted: Wade will be in Miami and I don’t think he ever truly wanted to leave. Consider all that Chicago talk an ode to his family and a call for the Heat to get active.

LeBron has to be thinking: “If Bosh doesn’t want to come here, who will?”

In my opinion, it comes down to Cleveland and New York. Chicago was considered the frontrunner for a while, but I don’t see it. Being in the shadow of you know who doesn’t appeal to LeBron. Look at it like this: the Cavs are a pie and a delicious one at that. But, they are a small pie, already completely finished and ready to eat. New York is nothing, but they have all the ingredients – flour, fruits, a huge plate, etc. – to make something huge, something special.

The decision by Bosh, basically choosing Wade and Florida over James and Ohio, proves once again, the potential of New York City far outweighs what Cleveland has to offer LeBron James.

The rest of the heralded free agents of this year can now start to fall in line. Miami will have the money to sign another big-name player. Perhaps Ray Allen? Riley wants the shooter badly to pin him next to Wade. With the money they have, they might be able to offer Jesus more money, or years, than Boston is willing to give him. They could also go for a couple of smaller name guys, perhaps Brendan Haywood to plug in the center hole and a point guard like Raymond Felton.

There are also rumors of interest in a few Portland guards: Andre Miller and Rudy Fernandez. They have a ton of possibilities for next year.

The Knicks can do much of the same. Mike Miller is high on their list. He would make a killing playing in that system. They could make a deal for someone like Tony Parker too. And next summer, they will be players once again with Eddy Curry‘s expiring contract.

New Jersey and Chicago might have ended up with the consolation prizes in guys like Carlos Boozer and David Lee. Not bad. In any other offseason that would be excellent.

So now, it’s up to LeBron. The possibility of the big trio teaming up in South Beach will rise again, but don’t expect it to come to fruition. It’s more fantasy than reality.

If he stays in Cleveland, we now know it’ll be solely because he can’t leave his friends. Looking at the decision through almost every other lens, it’s got to say New York.

What do you think?

