A Personal Appeal For Chris Bosh To Retire

Getty Image

This sucks. I don’t want to write this. I want Chris Bosh to play for five more years and make the Hall of Fame five four years after that; I want him to tutor Hassan Whiteside on weak-side defensive rotations, and work the perfect pick-and-roll with Goran Dragic; I want Chris Bosh to shoot over 40 percent from three as he becomes the best all-around stretch five in NBA history; I want Chris Bosh to host LeBron James and Dwyane Wade the night before the Cavs and Bulls are in town this coming season; I want to dance with Chris Bosh at DIME on UPROXX’s party in New Orleans before he plays in the All-Star Game; I want Chris Bosh to play the game he loves at the highest level in the land. But I want Chris Bosh to be alive more than I want all of those things.

In Bosh’s first Uninterrupted episode released on Tuesday, he tweeted a question: “What would you do if you couldn’t do what you love?”

It’s a good question to ask because Chris Bosh, without question, LOVES basketball. Except, without dancing around the conclusion staring us all in the face, Bosh most of all, Chris Bosh should retire. I’ll use myself as a case study.

I love my job. I love that I get to make a living writing about basketball. Writing is hard, but basketball makes that daily, anxiety-ridden struggle worth it. I love basketball — specifically the NBA, which is the best basketball in the world; I love playing basketball; I love watching basketball, and I love writing about it. If I couldn’t do any of those things, I don’t know what I’d do.

If someone told me that when I watched hoops, or played basketball, or wrote about my favorite sport, I might actually die, I would find something else to do. Sure, I’d be beyond bummed out, and I might not ever be as happy as I am right now, but I’d get over it. I have no desire to leave this mortal coil anytime soon — it’s why I gave up hooch half a decade ago and haven’t owned a car in over 15 years (the two aren’t unrelated). I don’t think I’m alone, either. People, for the most part, like being alive. I think Chris Bosh feels the same way, and I’m not writing that in some sardonic attempt to shame him into prioritizing what’s important. I’m merely pointing out an obvious fact germane to this situation: People wanna live.