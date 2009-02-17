Chris Bosh to Chicago in Three-Team Deal?

02.17.09
CB4

Though the firing of Terry Porter is largely dead-ing all Amar’e trade rumors, the proximity of the trade deadline is keeping hope for a blockbuster deal alive. The question remains – if the offer is good enough, will the Suns pull the trigger now on a deal that involves STAT?

This proposed deal would satisfy their requirement of shipping Stoudemire out East, they would receive an expiring contract, a number of picks, and a young talent.

A new scenario making the rounds has the Bulls taking part in a three-team deal that would bring Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh to Chicago. The rumored swap would send Stoudemire to Toronto and land the Phoenix Suns a package of players and draft picks from the Bulls, likely to include Drew Gooden and his expiring $7.2 million contract, Tyrus Thomas and a first-round pick.

Is that deal good enough to give up on Amar’e, especially now that Porter is gone?

Source: Truth and Rumors

