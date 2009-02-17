Chris Bosh to Chicago in Three-Team Deal?

Though the firing of Terry Porter is largely dead-ing all Amar’e trade rumors, the proximity of the trade deadline is keeping hope for a blockbuster deal alive. The question remains – if the offer is good enough, will the Suns pull the trigger now on a deal that involves STAT?
This proposed deal would satisfy their requirement of shipping Stoudemire out East, they would receive an expiring contract, a number of picks, and a young talent.
A new scenario making the rounds has the Bulls taking part in a three-team deal that would bring Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh to Chicago. The rumored swap would send Stoudemire to Toronto and land the Phoenix Suns a package of players and draft picks from the Bulls, likely to include Drew Gooden and his expiring $7.2 million contract, Tyrus Thomas and a first-round pick.
Is that deal good enough to give up on Amar’e, especially now that Porter is gone?
I say it’s way too early to give up on Stoudemire if you are the Suns. I thought they were trying to get better….?
even if the suns do go back to their gunnin’ ways, i think it would still be difficult w/o the matrix… say what you say bout the cat, but he was the x-factor for for them back then…
Amare and Marion reunited?
As that’s whats up says, the Spurs are gonna win it all this year.
Hell no I hope STAT stays in Phoenix, to me it sounds like the reason Porter was fired was to make Amare, and the rest of the team happy.
has anyone thought of a trade for mr elton brand for allen iverson. and are nba teams allow to trade player who can be injured? this is what i wonder to myself sometimes.
if amare goes to t.dot in this deal… he’ll be on the Knicks when his contract is up. No way tht he stays north of the border….. period.
Toronto needs some changes, this might be the change they need, though it won’t make them better. The Suns SHOULD be able to get more than what they would be getting for Amare, even playing like he is now he’s still a good player. Chitown gets better, but this doesn’t address their main weakness of not having a big low post guy.
Everything depends on Amare, if he is going to quit playing like a douche, then it’s a great trade for Toronto, ironically enough, if he quits playing like a douche, then the Suns should keep em.
Trading Bosh for Amare is one of the most retarded rumours I’ve heard in a while.
You got any players NOT signing with NY once they are free agents? If 30% of the rumors are true about free agents signing with NY in 2010, then NY will have like 8 all stars on their team.
Why wouldn’t Amare stay north of the border?
Bosh fits better with chi. than amare, and amare with bragani(i think thats how u spell his name) is a good fit also-he wont get in amare’s way- he’ll be out at the 3 pt line. damm is it possible that toronto gets worse defensivly?? that pick the suns get better be an unprotected lottery!
control-has a free agent ever signed with toronto?
LOL Amare would be Toronto’s next player to pitch a fit and want out.
Playing for Toronto is like punishment.
Chicago would be gettin the best of this deal, then the Suns if they are returning to running.
Toronto and Amare would not be a good fit. How come now that D’Anthony is gone, Matrix, Nash and Stat are all looking like “system players”?
Yeah, they wouldn’t have enough players to field a team if they didn’t sign a few people. If you are talking about major free agents that weren’t with the team already, I don’t think there are any huge ones that have went to Toronto, but they’ve never really had huge amounts of cash to offer because management has been pretty retarded with cash management.
You can say that about quite a few teams out there though, hell, you could say that about the Spurs. Their most important players were all drafted by the Spurs and just stuck around.
Everyone seems to think Amare, Bosh, Nash, Wade, LeBron and Kobe are all going to sign with NY, JUST because it’s NY. That shit is annoying.
yea i’m a knick fan and i think its annoying to!! why the fuck do we have to wait a year and a half to get better! and how many of those guys really want to play in new york? you have to be really thick skinned to play there with all those stupid sport pages fighting to sell papers!
Trading Amare doesn’t make since, but if you don’t have the kind of coaching staff that can get the most out of guys, then you keep dumping talent and draft picks…Clearly the Suns don’t believe in “raising/developing” talent. Look at all the dumped picks, shipping out players that fit and produce…
What do they expect?
How many players have went to NY just to tank their careers? Eddy Curry, Stephan Marbury, Sprewell, Isiah Thomas, QRich, etc. It is probably the worst place in the world to play…
Who has had anything close to a decent career in recent history? Patrick Ewing? John Starks? David Lee?
As long as James Dolan is owner of the team, the team will suck horribly.
Toronto is a good place to play. Each time a big player left, it was for foolish reasons. Tmac left because he wanted to be ‘the man’ and carter was ‘the man’ during his tenure here. Marcus Camby left via trade for Charles Oakley. Damon stoudamire had issues with management. Carter was given too much control and when his coach was fired and his choice for the sucessor wasn’t hired, he pouted and sulked.
Toronto is a great market. Top 5 in terms of size of cities in North America. Has great eats and night life. Very multicultural. The raptors for the past few seasons have been in the top ten of the league in terms of ticket sales. Even when the raptors sucked, the building was never empty like Indiana etc. The players get paid in american dollars so the currency isn’t an issue. And if you’re marketable and driven, you can own the whole country! Our gm still has a lot of respect! Even though, he seems to be faltering.
I wonder what the knicks are doing to get Amare…
Well, the Raps did sign Hakeem when they were in their best VC years, with Glen Grunwald as the GM. Seemed like they had the respect of the league and FA’s back then. I find it hard to believe that Bryan Colangelo isn’t just as respected around the league.
That was kind of weak…I remember seeing Hakeem wrapped up so tight in ACE bandages while playing that he looked like a mummy. I was expecting Brandon Frasier to kill him dead when he was at one of the games.
Honestly, there aren’t many BIG free agents that sign with other teams every season. Most reup on their contracts with their current teams, or sometimes do a sign and trade situation. It’s just weird that of the 12-20 solid players who could be free agents in 2010, 9-15 of them are (according to NY fans) signing with NY…
This is a a bunch of horseshit. Towards the end of his time in Phoenix, Marion DID NOT get along with Stoudamire, no way you bring him to a team with that happening. People need to get over guys not wanting to play in Toronto…If the team wins players want to be here.
Colangelo is trying to to put together the same recipe that made Phoenix successful. Just by his resume, I like whatever moves he makes. Even though Phoenix didn’t win a chip with this recipe, they won a tonne of games and were exciting to watch and in turn had a lot of exposure. As a fan of the game, that would be good for their base and for the team to get to respectabilty and attracting talent.
BULLS FAN HERE lol. no seriously, if we could pick up bosh or amare then i’d be happy. no, they’re not really low post big men but they are big men nonetheless. honestly i’d rather have bosh because i think he’s a better rebounder and defender. but we’ll see what transpires of this rumor (probably nothing)
As one of maybe 4 chicago fans on dime I’d love to see it happen. But with that said I doubt it does our lucky streak ran out when we got the # 1 pick and stole Rose. But if it does you’ll probably read about a crazed man running down the autobahn in nothing but B.J Armstrong jersey and a pair of jordan IV’s. Don’t say I didn’t warn you
Yes, it was kinda weak, because it was. lol
The Raps have never really gone out an purged the FA market or had the space too.
Though I do find it interesting how often the Raps and Toronto as a city gets bashed as a FA destination when there are only a handful of NBA cities that have the market Toronto does.
Vinny, both Bosh and Vince signed extensions to stay in Toronto.
But about the deal: tell me exactly how this makes either the Suns or the Raptors better. Toronto switches one brilliantly talented power forwards who doesn’t play good defense for another whose deal also expires in 2010. If anything I’d say this is especially bad for TO because I’d take Bosh over Amare – and because Bosh actually likes TO, while Amare is a bad locker room presence. As for the Suns, they lose their best player and get what exactly? Tyrus Thomas, who’s long on potential but short on results, Drew Gooden’s expiring deal (only 7 million), and a first round pick that will not even be that high? Terrible on all counts.
@ Scott Hakeem was part of the trade that brought Steve Franchise to Houston.
Gee correct me if I’m wrong.
If Phoenix would have been in the East they most likely would have made the Finals..
So putting together another run and gun team doesnt sound so bad.. but who is going to be Steve Nash?? Calderon?? hes good but he aint that good.. And Amare and Marion already didnt like each other right??
This deal doesnt even make sense from the Suns standpoint.. Thomas and Gooden and a first round pick?? then again it would make sense.. it is Phoenix and they have left some nice pieces go away for NOTHING.. i love it.. i just hope we get to squasj these suckas.. And too bad D’antoni wont be there to squirm if/when it happens
Drink the Haterade (KB24 Chip 09) I am pretty sure he was traded for just 1st and 2nd round draft pick.
Shame a player of his stature was just traded for picks.
Leave Bosh alone! Nobody talked about him before, but suddenly he is the cat’s meow with free agency pending! I will throw up if i ever see him don another jeasey. He should be a raptor for life and help was win a championship in 2018!
@Drink the Haterade (KB24 Chip 09)
Maybe you want to start thinking harder. When exactly was Franchise EVER a part of the Raps organization in any way? Think about it yo.
I’d do the deal in a heart beat if the draft pick wasn’t involved. Even picking up CB4, we’re still heading to the lottery this year. That could be a nice pick (refer to 2008 draft success D. Rose!).
CB4, D. Rose and another 1st rounder…Nice to build around!
Bosh can choose stay in Toronto and get no where in awhile, I said AWHILE, or go to another team and get somewhere in his early career. I live in TO, I m a BIG fan of TO, but I gotta be honest, I can’t see them getting past the first round in a while. BTW, I hope CB4 stay
Paul Peirce was in Boston for awhile till he finally earned his chip! I am pretty sure that most players want to be on a contending team, but there are only so many teams that contend every year and only so much dollars to go around. Miami, New york, Chicago, Dallas…None of these teams guarantee a championship in the next 3-5 years either.
This deal is too good to be true for the Bulls. I would take it in a heartbeat. I don’t see why Phoenix or Toronto would accept it though.
Again horeshit….Not going to happen EVER. @34 got it right, people can perpetuate the myth that no one wants to play here but I’m sure guys are aware that it’s the 4th largest market in NA…..10 times out 10 guys are picking Toronto over Indiana, Minny, OK and so on…Team wins…Guys cometo play
Yes, please bring Amare to Toronto, even if it means trading Bosh.