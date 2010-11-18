Chris Bosh torches the Suns, throws himself under the bus

How impressive was Chris Bosh‘s 35-point performance in Miami’s 27-point destruction of the Suns last night? It depends on whom you ask. ESPN play-by-play guy Mark Jones asked, “A defining night for Chris Bosh?” Perhaps. Bosh came out aggressive and was seeking out spots on the floor where he was comfortable. And it does help when you’re playing the Suns, whose interior defenders make Bosh look like the Old Spice Guy … But then we got this gem from Bosh after the game: “(Erik Spoelstra) knows he has to meet us halfway. He wants to work, we want to chill, but we’re gonna have to work to get everything down.” Is Bosh actively trying to be a villain now? He’s smart enough to know everybody was going to take that quote the wrong way — cue the “Michael Jordan never wanted to chill” and “What would Kobe do?” criticism — even though there is some truth to what he said, even for the most fierce competitors. Seriously, watch any show like “Inside the NFL” and see what happens when the coach gives his guys an unexpected day off; they all cheer and celebrate. Still, you just can’t say that when the spotlight is on you … Crazy finish in the Big Easy. With under a minute to go, the Hornets were up two on Dallas with Peja Stojakovic at the line. Game over, right? Except Peja missed one of the free throws. So now up by three, the Hornets put Trevor Ariza on Dirk Nowitzki — who’d been bottled up by Marco Belinelli on the previous possession — and Dirk blew right past him for a layup. Jason Kidd then stole the ensuing inbound pass, setting up another chance for the visitors. Dirk of course got the rock, but he tried to lose David West with a behind-the-back dribble and got ripped. West split the free throws, putting Dallas down two. With no timeouts, Tyson Chandler tried the touchdown toss (which never works unless you’re Grant Hill) and West intercepted it, securing the Hornets’ win … God really must not care about sports. If he did, Barry Sanders would’ve never quit at the top of his game, women’s volleyball would be televised regularly, and Greg Oden would not be staring at yet another major knee surgery. Forget being an All-Star or the next Bill Russell or whatever at this point – do you think Oden will ever be a solid starter in the League for an entire season? … Tony Parker could be thankful or extra pissed off that Eva Longoria filed for divorce yesterday. On one hand, Tony did NOT need a road game to coincide with the news, especially a road game in front of a classy crowd like Boston. On the other hand, he did have a national TV game, creating an awkward situation where the ESPN crew didn’t seem to know when or if they should mention the D-word … Parker didn’t seem bothered one way or the other against the Bulls, dropping 21 points and 7 assists in a big comeback win. San Antonio was down 10 at halftime, then the next thing you knew, they were up by 15 in the third quarter … It still cracks us up how the Spurs’ in-house DJ plays DJ Khaled‘s “All I Do is Win” as the final seconds are ticking down in a win. How many people in the San Antonio crowd even know that song? That’s like playing “B.M.F.” in Utah … The John Wall/Rajon Rondo matchup was put on hold until Wall gets out of the walking boot, which instead made the big story of Celtics/Wizards the return of Delonte West. El Mariachi had 12 points off the bench in a Boston blowout win … It would take a pretty beastly performance to overshadow a 26-point, 17-board stat line by Blake Griffin that included a widow-maker dunk on Anthony Tolliver, and Michael Beasley was up to the task. B-Easy dropped 33 points and hit the game-winning jumper from two seconds left to lead Minnesota past the Clippers … Other notables from Wednesday night: Andrea Bargnani scored 30 in Toronto’s win at Philly; Kobe had 33 points as the Lakers rolled in Detroit; the Jazz got 19 and 15 rebounds from Paul Millsap in a win over the Nets; Russell Westbrook went for 21 points and 12 assists in OKC ran Houston; and Amar’e Stoudemire gave the Kings 27 and 10 as the Knicks finally snapped their six-game losing streak … We’re out like Eva …
Rumor has it Tony Parker was trying to holler at Barry’s wife…
So Beasly is starting to come into his own… bringing wins baby…
San antonios a big enough city to be caught up w shitty mainstream rap
Chicago has no quit in them and that is something to be proud of. Having to have scalabrine on the court in the last 5 mins of a winnable game..not so much.
Blake griffin’s dunk on tolliver was nuts ! I truly wish blake played for another team.
The league gotta chill with these calls. Two bs calls on tim and rip.That being sed Kobe was cooking the pistons ! Bs call or not detroits fate was sealed from jump. What the hell is going on in detroit ?
David west’s a straight goon ! If NO gets to play dallas in the playoffs,somebodys getting punched literally. Quote me.
If there ever was a team that needs phoenix’ medical staff right now,its portland. I mean daamn !!
Dang, parker getting divorced 2 weeks after signing his contract. A woman scorned is truly a dangerous creature. May the Lord keep you safe man.
oh yea bosh is such a scrub…dayum that guy has to be the worst power forward in the league, forget the 5 all star games and leadin the horrible raptors to the playoffs cause that guy is terrible…if he can drop 24 and 10 in the league i know bruce can ha smh and seriously tho the statement will be definitely taken context, which i think hes referring to as not going all out in practice and saving themselves for the long haul of the season since they have a weak and older bench, but since the new trend is to hate chris bosh he will catch major flack for it even tho other than his rebounding numbers hes been a very solid on a team with 2 ball dominate players that are top 4 players in the league …..funny thing is ppl hate bosh but praise brook lopez, a 7 footer whos averaging 5.8 boards a game and shooting under 50 percent
San Antonio is a big ass city but its boring as hell. Tony Parker still lost though. Bosh got most of his points cause Channing Frye is allergic to paint. I rarely see this dude inside
On a side note: In my mind, I refered to Delonte West as “El Delonte” lol
I feel bad for Oden. Just retire man, before you are unable to walk. He may just need to leave portland. He def needs to lose weight and stay around 230-250 lbs no more no less. He looks about 280lbs now. Derrick Rose nearly brought the Bulls back again with 13pts in the 4th (33pts for the game). Dude may not be a 3pt shooter, but he hits them when he needs to. He went Balls DEEP on the Spurs backcourt but had NO HELP at all. Bulls were out coached and did not have the talent to match SA. Them dudes gone be a problem in the playoffs. DRose reminds me of when Starbury sometimes with the way he plays anyone else see that? Blake Griffin should be nicknamed Tsang Tsung from Mortal Kombat for the way he is constantly taking niggas souls! Because that was a flawless fatality he laid on Tolliver last night. CP3 for MvP. I dont know how he does it with that roster.
Thank you for not saying “We’re out like Oden…”
Tony Parker is 8 years younger than Eva. I don’t think that he’s losing out in the chick department.
Can’t speak to how he feels, though. Love is love, dig
Damn. 7 years together with 3 years of marriage and yet no kids… Wonder who among them is shooting blanks…
Speaking of soft, Chris Bosh and the Suns frontline – that’s like the anti-immovable object vs unstoppable force paradox…
they probably both didn’t want kids – you try that one out? some people don’t feel like changing their lives around to deal with infants… crazy idea, I know.
chris bosh is good, but i wouldn’t stretch and call him a top 10 player in the league. he should be a good fit as a stretch the floor 4 with wade and ‘bron though. eventually, i think that team ends up with around 60 wins.
does anybody else think LeBron needs to rebound a ton if the Heat are going to be good? as the token PG for most of the game, he ends up outside too often. his rebounding will be huge for that small team.
Parker probably just got tired of pokin’ that little skeleton girl. He’s French…they like to get The Nasty goin’ sometimes. As far as I’m concerned he was only trying to upgrade – [coedmagazine.com]
Ginobili seems to be healthy for the first time in years and he is playing like a madman. RJ is actually playing well after sitting out last season while playing 30 minutes per game.
YOUNGFED – Dime did mention that Pistons game.
I have a feeling the Heat will be “chillin'” in June while watching the Finals
amare pulling down 10 rebounds is trully stunning. That guy is a bum, wasted Nashs peak years. Always wondered how the suns did not win the chip those great years with Dantoni, but when your big man is a bum who doesnt rebound or play d what can you do.
They way Miami’s roster is set their best bet is to go small. They should have Bosh and Haslem play they five, Lebron and some more Haslem at the four, Mike Miller and some leftover LeBron at the three, Wade and a little Miller at the two and I think Chalmers needs to take over for Arroyo when he’s healthy, as he’s a much better defender.
They also need to scrap having a traditional system and just have Lebron or Wade(or better yet, Miller) bring the ball up and initiate the offense.
1 Chalmers 34/ House 14
2 Wade 36/ Miller 12
3 Miller 24/ James 12/ Jones 12
4 James 24/ Haslem 24
5 Bosh 34/ Ilgauskas 10/ Haslem 4
When they get healthy, I expect them to settle on a rotation very similar to the one above. They aren’t going to get any bigger or better in the middle so they’d better get fast and take advantage of their athleticism in transition. I think James especially would benefit from moving to the four, where he would murder other fours off the dribble. Sorry for the long post.
Also, did anyone else notice Phil Jackson saying the Pistons players aren’t trying very hard? That seems like a real indictment of one coach from another. How much longer before Kuester is on his keister? (yukyukyuk)
People who say Oden is the new Sam Bowie are doing a disservice to Bowie. Sam averaged 15 and 10 one year and played in 500 games in his career. Oden will be lucky if he makes 100…
Bosh painting the target on his back. I mean they already are the villains, why not make people hate them even more.
Beasley really doing his thing right now. Props.
But bigger props to Blake Griffin. When kid didn’t play last year, I was like ‘Another overhyped bust waiting to happen’. But daaaaaaaaaaaaamn, kid is a monster. SO FREAKING GOOD.
Damn, I really feel bad for Oden dude should just retire, think of your health first man. Its been 4 years and your body just cant cope with it.
Props to Bargniani for FINALLY showing some form of a killer instinct the other day. Dude became aggressive, attacked the the rim and demanded the ball in crunch time. Raptors may not be too far behind, especially the way Bargs, Weems and DeRozan are coming along.
I know players in the league read the comments so let me direct this at my KNICKS:
Good win last night, now repeat it again and again against the rest of the league:
1. FELTON- PICK AND ROLL WITH AMARE JUST LIKE THAT
2. GALLO – No more than 5 attempts from 3pt per game, drive to the basket, get to the line, LIFT WEIGHTS MAN!
3. DOUGLAS – SHOW UP EVERYNIGHT MAN
4. FIELDS – DONT DISAPPEAR, YOU SHOULD BE AT 15ppg
5. CHANDLER – EVERYNIGHT PLEASE
6. RANDOLPH – BUCK UP, BE A MAN, PLAY WITH CONFIDENCE
spurs scored 37 in the third right after van gundy asked how are the spurs gettin 109 a game? nice game by rose tried to get his team back in alone. spurs vs lakers wcf yup.
@KNicksfan84
Wtf happened to Randolf? Thought this was the year he was suppose to show all the haters whats up but now he plays like a 10 year old, passing up o shots and just generally sucking. He had a helluva swagger in Preseason, is one ankle injury that mind boggling to him?
too bad about oden. he seems like a nice kid, and it sucks when something like this keeps happening to good guys.
you forgot to mention that kobe had 33 points in 31 minutes? thats nice. plus lakers had plenty of rest, no one played more than 33 minutes (pau i think)
wtf was that bullshit call on rip? first one is ok-ish but second tech? thats just wrong. and i’m a laker fan
What’s gotten into Beasley lately?
What got into beasley was A chance to do his thing.
He was the best scorer in college a couple of years ago.
like my man chicagorilla said
blake griffin is tsang tsung he is rippin peoples souls out
B.T.W nest nickname ever hahaha
yea i heard tht about parker and barry’s wife…damn tht is so grizzly to go after ur ex teammates wife. i wld whoop his ass! thts guy code-be sure ur boy is cool with you being his eskimo brother…lol.
and not to pull my geek card out, or maybe my gamer card, but its actually spelled SHANG TSUNG-from mortal kombat. LOL…STG…stupid to game lookin ass.
First order of business…
If Parker really is messing around with Brent Barry’s wife how’s Brent gonna react? Ex-teammate smashing my wife behind my back?!?
Next, Really good to see Beasley doing his thing in Minny. He’s still young and can develop into a top 10 talent in the league.
K.Durant, B.Griffin and M.Beasley are the future, and it’s looking very bright.
Every time a game features Bonner and Scalabrine, I grab the remote and take the opportunity to adjust the contrast AND the tint.
@Stunna
Typical D’Anphony messing up a young player’s confidence. If your last name ain’t Gallinari, he not tryna deal with you.
reckon the Wolves would do a Lewis/Beasley swap?
he looks like elevating himself though. kid really seems determined to make a name for himself and prove the Heat wrong for being so willing to ditch him.
Barry and his wife are divorced; she ‘s back on the market.
that don’t make it right, just less wrong
@ Thats Whats UP
DAAAAAMMNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN… honestly i cant say id cheat on my wife.. but i dont blame him..
Back to basketball tho..
Anyhoo good win last night even tho Detroit is garbahge.. im just happy to see we held someone under 100.. But with Detroit probably wouldve been better to hold them UNDER 90.. oh well..
And someone tell Kobe to quit tryna jack MVP from Gasol lol dude been coming out for the jugular lately..
And is it me or Blake Griffin posterizing people on a NIGHTLY?? I thought ROY would be close and if Griffin hit the wall i dont think the wall would be left standing hahahaha
Bosh sucks, plain and simple. He’s softer than a Kenny G Christmas CD.. He only have 5/6 rebounds against the Suns. We all could get 10 against that frontline.
comon you guys cant blame parker its not like hes forcing the bitch shes doing it cuz she wants. barry should be pissed at her. then again parker shouldnt had done that.
I was ready to discuss my Lakers but it was Detroit and…Tony! Toni! Tone!
Damn! I was thinkin Eva was out cuz she was goin La La on Melo and wanted Tony in NYC or somethin. Come to find out he been gettin it on the side. This don’t happen in San Antonio so this is either gonna get real interestin or hopefully just resurface right before Lakers play the Spurs in the WCFs lol
Funny how Parker signs a 50 Million dollar extension and less than a month later Eva files for divorce. Of course I don’t know their business, but I tend to think these celeb marriages are no more about love than arranged marriages. You be pretty arm piece wife and get me more shine and I’ll finance you to be able to make better career decisions and not ask you to do anything like have kids or sacrifice your career, because I’m always gone. We will get plenty of attention, because that’s all we want.
Ah well Tony, hope you had a prenup. On to the next.
@Sh!tfaced
“Speaking of soft, Chris Bosh and the Suns frontline – that’s like the anti-immovable object vs unstoppable force paradox…”
Front-runner for comment of the year.
Super-Cool Beas: 2010 Most Improved Player & 2010 Western Conference All-Star
Ehhh… I take the All-Star thing back, the West is too deep at Forward.
Personally,
Has anyone seen Eva Longoria WITHOUT makeup??
I mean she looks damn near COMPLETELY different.. Erin Berry got a naturally pretty face and is tall with a$$ to boot..
No brainer :)
@chicagorilla
I actually think Chicago has more talent than San Antonio, easy. Rose, Noah, Deng, Gibson, etc. (not including Boozer even) is just as talented as Gino, Jefferson, Duncan at this stage and Parker; and their younger. Come on! Wasn’t this the team Van Gundy has said “Chicago is making you ask how does San Antonio score points”, right before they went on a 20-2 run against the Bulls?
San Antonio is just a well coached, experienced team. And that’s why they win.
Why is it when Rose scores a lot of points and a few assist like last night, “his team mates can’t score”. But when he gets them “10 assist” Rose is doing his job and can really pass? He can’t have it both ways.
Rose needs to get his team mates involved and has to make a decision (similar to Lebron in some respects). Is he going to be look to pass first at all times, and take his shot at the last minute; or is he gonna to continue to initiate his offense first. It may be pretty to look at at. But in the long run I’m not sure if it’s going to win them games or championships. I know, I know; Boozer is coming!
Nonetheless, Chicago better be careful that Rose doesn’t avg 30 points on this road trip, but go 2-5 in the process.
Yes he reminds many people of Stephon Marbury.
Yeah. Too bad for Oden.
I can’t believe we’re discussing Tony Parkers married life on Dime. WTF? I never liked that little midget anyway (Longoria). Lol. I never thought she was all that cute in the first place.
Be-Easy Still tearing it up!!
I see the Knicks Got one! What ever!!
No Celtic Starter played in the 4th quarter at all. Thank You Wizards and Delonte.
@Lake Show.
I never seen Erin Barry. But I can agree with you 100%
Like I said above; I never saw the appeal in that little emaciated midget Eva Longoria. It’s all Hollywood Hype!
Why is Chris Bosh not grabbing more rebounds with Joel Anthony at Center? I guess that’s a mystery?
But in fairness to Bosh, Lebron has had some low rebound games as well. Maybe it’s the Mojito’s down there or something.
Speaking about Anthony. Last night he missed a all alone lay up and dunk (right after the other on the same sequence) last night. Terrible!!
Blake May be Nasty as Fuzznuts, but he better be careful not to get hurt coming down from such high flying forceful dunks.
@ Boston Guy
Check out Thats Whats Up link @ # 13
Thats her right there..
And crazy but one could/would/should actually say Beasley is outplaying Bosh right now LOLOLOLOL and they couldve had Beez much cheaper and filled the roster better..
Woops
I bet Spoelstra kids tell him what to do too. THEY WANT TO CHILL??? THEY HAVENT WON SH!T. So Wade wants Spoelstra as coach because he knows he can tell him what to do, when to end practice, and etc. Wade knows Riley wont go for that and i see why he fears Riley as a coach and dont want him bac. Spoelstra better grow a pair and player friendly coachs never last to long and hes going to learn that real soon…