Chris Bosh wants A-List money

Chris Bosh was supposed to go into this summer as the NBA’s most sought-after sidekick, but CB4 wants to be treated like a go-to guy. “I don’t want to be mentioned as an addition to the team. I want to be mentioned as the guy that people want to center their team around,” Bosh was quoted in an NBA.com article. You think he shouldn’t get treated like a franchise guy? Look at each NBA champion from the last decade: the 2010 and ’09 Lakers had Pau Gasol; the ’08 Celtics had KG; the ’07, ’05 and ’03 Spurs had Duncan; the ’06 Heat had Shaq; the ’04 Pistons had Ben Wallace and ‘Sheed; and the three-peat Lakers had Shaq. In other words, if teams want to win ‘chips instead of just selling jerseys and celebrity courtside seats, they need that 20-and-10 type big man — or at least somebody who can hold it down in the paint against the best of the best. Bosh will position himself as such in free agency, whether you think he’s That Guy or not. Either way, if Bosh ends up playing No. 2 next to D-Wade or LeBron or Kobe, he’s still going to get paid like an A-lister … For the most part, it looks like the first four picks of the NBA Draft are set: John Wall to the Wizards, Evan Turner to the Sixers, Derrick Favors to the Nets, and Wes Johnson to the Wolves. After that? Crapshoot. The Kings (#5) are reportedly in love with Georgetown big man Greg Monroe, but also really like Kentucky’s DeMarcus Cousins. The Warriors will most likely pick whoever the Kings don’t at #6, and then the Pistons at #7 could go a number of ways. Word out of Detroit is that Joe Dumars wants Cousins, only he’s not expected to fall that far. Other big men available at that spot: Baylor’s Ekpe Udoh, Kansas’ Cole Aldrich, North Carolina’s Ed Davis, and Kentucky’s Patrick Patterson, to name a few. Considering Charlie Villanueva is on-board to play big minutes on the front line for the Pistons for the next few years, they might want to really consider who’s going to help them the most defensively. Or throwing in the Kwame Brown/Chris Wilcox factor, just somebody who can catch the ball and stay awake during games will do … We keep hearing about Paul Pierce considering opting out of his $21 million deal, but honestly, we can’t even imagine The Truth playing for anybody but Boston. If he’s not just angling for a few more years on his contract with the Celtics, however, where could you see Pierce playing? The Clippers have cap room, and Pierce is an L.A. guy who has a natural rivalry with Kobe and the Lakers. The Nets aren’t too far from his adopted home in Boston and we all know they need some scorers. What about pairing Pierce with Derrick Rose in Chicago, or with D-Wade in Miami, or with whoever signs with the Knicks? … Twitter post from Amar’e Stoudemire (@amareisreal): “Watching the NBA HouseHoes, These b*****s are lost, & have no understanding on what a man really want. Matt (Barnes) (is) on the right track. Wow!!” … You remember during Ron Artest‘s (first) crazy post-championship interview when he hyped his single “Champions”? If you haven’t heard it yet, check it out below. What do you think? Does this get run during the Lakers’ parade? Maybe in Staples Center during games next season? On BET’s “Uncut”? … We’re out like Bosh the sidekick …
cover song for nba 2k11 soundtrack!!
I have been repeating this for the longest time! Bosh has the skills but does not have the will to impose his skills!
Bosh is gonna be the #2 on a multiple-title team or the #1 on a middle-of-the-road Playoff team. His call. He can be one of the best #2s in years (right up there w/ Pau, Kobe from the early 2000s, and Manu) or let his ego get in the way. We’ll see how much he truly cares about winning within the next month I guess. Ain’t no shame in being a #2 to a great player. Pau’s gonna make the HOF because of that (he’d’ve had a long-shot case anyway had he stayed in Memphis based on his Team Spain exploits and #s alone, but now he’s a lock if he can stay upright the next 5-8 years and the Lakers win another title, which looks to be a lock too if everyone stays healthy.) CB4 will never get to Kobe’s level where you actually have to say, “He was a #2 here and then became THE MAN” type stuff, because he’ll never get to be argued against the greatest of the greatest of the greatest players ever for his position in history, so why stress over it. Go get a handful of rings as the post guy for LeBron or Wade.
Bosh was the number 1 option for the Raptors, and guess what, they missed the playoffs ,,,
So, Mr. Bosh shut up and play the Gasol role for Lebron or D-Wade.
Bosh is going to be a #2 guy….he was already a #1 and couldn’t produce, so he’s gonna get top dollar, but be a #2…
Alright…why is this song hot??? I agree with post 1, 2k or Live (Elite?) needs this as the cover song!
Bosh knows he’s a #2 guy…he’s just angling for #1 type guy money. A team would be stupid to give this dude a max contract.
Any GM that has some sense (& cap room) is looking at 2 guys only for max deals. LBJ & Dwade. Period. The rest of these cats (Amare, Bosh, Booz, JJ, etc) need to understand that the days of handing out max deals like lolly pops at the doctor’s office is over…
agree with all above re bosh not getting it done in toronto.
agreed with superhero. bosh was the man in Toronto. They have not won more than 44 games in that time. He seems to be in the mold of Zach Randolph (a perpetual 20-10 guy) but those contribution do not seem to impact the success/failure of the team.
I’d give Bosh a max deal IF I already had LeBron or Wade (or Kobe, but he doesn’t really fit in LA.) He’s well worth the $$$ if you’re a title contender w/ a REAL #1 guy.
Bosh will be the secondary go to guy, the guy whos got to scre regardless when the number 1 guy is having an off night or pick up th e slack of 3-12 when they arent doing anything. he needs to stop whining uz he is gonna get paid
If Ron-Ron would throw in a single “I cry for Mike” line it would go straight to the top.
i wish there is line in this song that goes: hey paul, say queensbridge!!!
but he recorded this last june so it was long shot to predict who will be in finals against lakers
i hope pierce kept his wheelchair from two years ago. just for memories
@Yoda – Arest wishes he’d’ve had half the career Paul has. Ease up, damn. I’m sick of you guys w/ the wheelchair jokes, hating like dude wanted to get hurt (like dude’s gonna intentionally take himself outta the biggest game of his life for a quarter, just for dramatic affect. GTFOH.) You guys won. Try using some class instead of burning down your own city and still talking this bitter ish from 2 years ago.
that song is not bad…i thought it was going to suck or be hilarious like the michael jackson tribute, i kind of like it
Man Bosh is starting to piss me off with this he feels like guys should be trying to come to Toronto to play with him B.S. as if hes a number 1 guy or has showed that he can lead a team as a number 1 guy. The guy can barely lead his own team to the playoffs as a #1 guy and Toronto knows hes not a number 1 guy or else you would have never ever heard his name in trade discussion a year or two ago and they know that they are going nowhere with him as the #1 guy and would love to bring in a D-Wade, Kobe, Lebron, Melo, Durant, and etc as the #1 guy. He needs a reality check and needs to just calm down and relax. Than he wants to collect his extra 30mil in a sign and trade unlike all the other free agents who are just going to leave there team and not worry about it just so they can have a chance at a ship. This guy is starting to seem money hungry and media hungry since he does not have the star power some of these other cats in the league have and it just might be best for my Heat to just go ahead and sign Amare who clearly wants to be in a Heat uniform instead of this cat who wants to play with a ringless leader. Hes not even worth a max to be honest but next to either Lebron or Wade he would be. His ego is starting turn into Lebron 2.0… This decision will determine if he will become a first ballot H.O.F. or a guy that will soon join a long list of greats as guys who can say. I never won the big 1.
Bosh, a go-to-guy?! GTFOH!!
Bosh needs to go do his thing in Houston plain and simple, where he won’t have so much pressure on him cause you have Yao and Brooks and he can still be that dude.
Plus Houston = Automatic All-Star (Thanks China) and he doesn’t have to do youtube videos begging for votes (although they were funny).
I agree Ron’s song could be video game material nothing more.
bosh had a chance at being #1 just as pau did in memphis. bosh needs 2 chill if he’s about winning or else just chomp on the cash and end your career like other “greats” who never won anything.
ron’s song is good and will be an nba staple – no pun intended – & we expect to hear it during the ring ceremony in nov. the video itself: looked cheap.
That ron song is some fireeeeeee!!!!!
But as far as CB4 is concerned, he can’t expect to win AND get max money. Even if the heat give him max money and retain wade they won’t be able to afford anyone else… He’s gonna have to accept decent money and really good help if he wants to win. Him and Jesus shuttlesworth/rudy gay need to head to south beach to help out flash.
I am not much of a Lakers fun, I wish the Celtics won, but I got a lot of love for Ron Ron, why? because he broke Mike Jordan’s ribs and he comes from the bottom (how many people can say they broke MJ’s ribs?) Way to go Ron Artest, take that Detroit Fans. :)
ron artest = psychic?
Somebody will pay bosh the money (New York maybe) under the impression that he can actually lead the team to a title but he couldn’t even lead the raptors to the playoffs for crying out loud.