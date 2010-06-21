Chris Bosh wants A-List money

Chris Bosh was supposed to go into this summer as the NBA’s most sought-after sidekick, but CB4 wants to be treated like a go-to guy. “I don’t want to be mentioned as an addition to the team. I want to be mentioned as the guy that people want to center their team around,” Bosh was quoted in an NBA.com article. You think he shouldn’t get treated like a franchise guy? Look at each NBA champion from the last decade: the 2010 and ’09 Lakers had Pau Gasol; the ’08 Celtics had KG; the ’07, ’05 and ’03 Spurs had Duncan; the ’06 Heat had Shaq; the ’04 Pistons had Ben Wallace and ‘Sheed; and the three-peat Lakers had Shaq. In other words, if teams want to win ‘chips instead of just selling jerseys and celebrity courtside seats, they need that 20-and-10 type big man — or at least somebody who can hold it down in the paint against the best of the best. Bosh will position himself as such in free agency, whether you think he’s That Guy or not. Either way, if Bosh ends up playing No. 2 next to D-Wade or LeBron or Kobe, he’s still going to get paid like an A-lister … For the most part, it looks like the first four picks of the NBA Draft are set: John Wall to the Wizards, Evan Turner to the Sixers, Derrick Favors to the Nets, and Wes Johnson to the Wolves. After that? Crapshoot. The Kings (#5) are reportedly in love with Georgetown big man Greg Monroe, but also really like Kentucky’s DeMarcus Cousins. The Warriors will most likely pick whoever the Kings don’t at #6, and then the Pistons at #7 could go a number of ways. Word out of Detroit is that Joe Dumars wants Cousins, only he’s not expected to fall that far. Other big men available at that spot: Baylor’s Ekpe Udoh, Kansas’ Cole Aldrich, North Carolina’s Ed Davis, and Kentucky’s Patrick Patterson, to name a few. Considering Charlie Villanueva is on-board to play big minutes on the front line for the Pistons for the next few years, they might want to really consider who’s going to help them the most defensively. Or throwing in the Kwame Brown/Chris Wilcox factor, just somebody who can catch the ball and stay awake during games will do … We keep hearing about Paul Pierce considering opting out of his $21 million deal, but honestly, we can’t even imagine The Truth playing for anybody but Boston. If he’s not just angling for a few more years on his contract with the Celtics, however, where could you see Pierce playing? The Clippers have cap room, and Pierce is an L.A. guy who has a natural rivalry with Kobe and the Lakers. The Nets aren’t too far from his adopted home in Boston and we all know they need some scorers. What about pairing Pierce with Derrick Rose in Chicago, or with D-Wade in Miami, or with whoever signs with the Knicks? … Twitter post from Amar’e Stoudemire (@amareisreal): “Watching the NBA HouseHoes, These b*****s are lost, & have no understanding on what a man really want. Matt (Barnes) (is) on the right track. Wow!!” … You remember during Ron Artest‘s (first) crazy post-championship interview when he hyped his single “Champions”? If you haven’t heard it yet, check it out below. What do you think? Does this get run during the Lakers’ parade? Maybe in Staples Center during games next season? On BET’s “Uncut”? … We’re out like Bosh the sidekick …

