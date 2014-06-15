Chris Bosh: “We’re Going To Win This Game Tonight”

LeBron James is surprisingly optimistic about the Miami Heat’s chances to make history and come back from a 3-1 deficit against the San Antonio Spurs. Chris Bosh, though, seems even more confident. “We’re going to win this game tonight,” he said on Sunday.

Asked about his expectations for Game 5 of the NBA Finals just hours from tip-off, Bosh went all in on the Heat.

“We’re not going down. So we’re going to win this game tonight,” he said. “Plain and simple we’re going to win this game.”

Probed by a reporter on whether or not his statement was a guarantee, Bosh was non-committal but remained firm in his stance.

“I don’t care about guarantees,” he said. “We’re just going to win the game. Take it how you want.”

Bosh has scored just 21 total points in his last two games after opening the Finals with consecutive 18-point outings. If the Heat want to make good on his ‘non-guarantee,’ they should make concerted efforts to get Bosh involved offensively in the early going of Game 5. Miami is far more difficult to defend when Bosh is aggressive as a scorer, whether he’s knocking down open jumpers or attacking the rim off the dribble.

Finishes like this would be a good start:

Will the Heat win Game 5?

