Chris Bosh: “We’re Going To Win This Game Tonight”

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat
06.15.14 4 years ago

LeBron James is surprisingly optimistic about the Miami Heat’s chances to make history and come back from a 3-1 deficit against the San Antonio Spurs. Chris Bosh, though, seems even more confident. “We’re going to win this game tonight,” he said on Sunday.

Asked about his expectations for Game 5 of the NBA Finals just hours from tip-off, Bosh went all in on the Heat.

“We’re not going down. So we’re going to win this game tonight,” he said. “Plain and simple we’re going to win this game.”

Probed by a reporter on whether or not his statement was a guarantee, Bosh was non-committal but remained firm in his stance.

“I don’t care about guarantees,” he said. “We’re just going to win the game. Take it how you want.”

Bosh has scored just 21 total points in his last two games after opening the Finals with consecutive 18-point outings. If the Heat want to make good on his ‘non-guarantee,’ they should make concerted efforts to get Bosh involved offensively in the early going of Game 5. Miami is far more difficult to defend when Bosh is aggressive as a scorer, whether he’s knocking down open jumpers or attacking the rim off the dribble.

Finishes like this would be a good start:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Will the Heat win Game 5?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat
TAGS2014 NBA FinalsCHRIS BOSHMIAMI HEATsan antonio spursSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP