Chris Bosh On Playing In The NBA Again: ‘That Time Has Passed’

02.12.19 1 day ago

Getty Image

It’s been three years since Chris Bosh last appeared in an NBA game, when just before the All-Star break in 2016 doctors discovered blood clots in Bosh’s body for the second time. The Miami Heat officially released Bosh in July of 2017, partially to clear salary cap space, partially because they believed Bosh’s blood clotting was a career-ending injury.

Bosh continued to fight to return to the NBA after his release, and expressed his desire to resume his career as recently as last February. But with no NBA teams willing to bite, Bosh announced on The Bill Simmons Podcast that he’s officially retiring from basketball.

“Me knowing that that part of my life is over, that has been a tough thing to deal with, but I’m good,” Bosh said. “That time has passed. I’ve made the decision not to pursue it anymore.”

