Chris Bosh’s Latest Photobomb: Matthew McConaughey At The Emmys

Chris Bosh has become well known for his photobombing in the NBA. He was at the primetime Emmy Awards last night and unleashed his latest epic.



Photobombing has become a trend in the NBA. Last year, Bosh and the Miami Heat made a habit of popping up in post-game interviews. After beating the Chicago Bulls on opening night, Bosh interrupted LeBron James during his post-game interview. Later in the season, LeBron and Dwyane Wade returned the favor while Bosh was being interviewed.

Last year, in an appearance on Conan O’Brien‘s late night TBS show, Bosh explained his love for photobombing and how much he enjoyed doing weird things when the cameras are on:

Even though it’s the offseason, a photobomber takes no days off. Yesterday, Bosh attended the Emmys and was dressed for the occasion:

Once he arrived on the red carpet, Bosh went to work, inserting himself into this photo while Matthew McConaughey was being interviewed:

We’re not sure how Bosh got an invite to the Emmys or if the photobomb was simply an accident.

But based on his history of pranks, we’re guessing there was nothing accidental about what happened last night.

