Chris Kaman Has Some Fighting Words For Pau Gasol

Now that the All-Star starters were announced last night, that means there are now 14 spots up for grabs to play in the league’s midseason classic. One person, who wants the free trip to Dallas is Chris Kaman. The Clippers’ center has never made the team, but has a good chance this season considering his stats: 20.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.37 bpg. Just a few days ago, we posted this article about how he deserves to be an All-Star this season. Kaman apparently agrees with that idea.

In an interview with FanHouse, Kaman not only said he should be an All-Star, but he also listed players he thinks he should be picked over (i.e. Pau Gasol). Here’s an excerpt from the article:

“I don’t think Gasol should be in it at all,” Kaman said when asked if he would be disappointed if Gasol is moved over to backup center when West coaches vote for All-Star reserves. “He’s only played like 20 games (he played Thursday in his 25th out of 42 Lakers games) this year. I think there should be a number of games you should play. I think you should have to play like 80 percent of the games.” “It shouldn’t be 50 percent (of games a player has logged) over a guy who plays 90 percent and who has better numbers. Not just me. Zach Randolph, a power forward, he has better numbers (than Gasol). But he’s not on the Lakers.” “I think I’m more deserving than Andrew Bynum,” Kaman said. “I’d be disappointed if they put Pau Gasol in front of me. If they put Bynum (ahead of me), it would be disappointing but it would be easier to accept.””

Kaman also hinted that anybody can be an All-Star if they had Kobe Bryant on their squad.

“Put Kobe Bryant on my team or LeBron James on my team – that’s nothing against the guys on my team now – but, if we had a superstar, it changes the complexion.”

Is Chris Kaman hating?