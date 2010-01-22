Chris Kaman Has Some Fighting Words For Pau Gasol

Now that the All-Star starters were announced last night, that means there are now 14 spots up for grabs to play in the league’s midseason classic. One person, who wants the free trip to Dallas is Chris Kaman. The Clippers’ center has never made the team, but has a good chance this season considering his stats: 20.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.37 bpg. Just a few days ago, we posted this article about how he deserves to be an All-Star this season. Kaman apparently agrees with that idea.
In an interview with FanHouse, Kaman not only said he should be an All-Star, but he also listed players he thinks he should be picked over (i.e. Pau Gasol). Here’s an excerpt from the article:
“I don’t think Gasol should be in it at all,” Kaman said when asked if he would be disappointed if Gasol is moved over to backup center when West coaches vote for All-Star reserves. “He’s only played like 20 games (he played Thursday in his 25th out of 42 Lakers games) this year. I think there should be a number of games you should play. I think you should have to play like 80 percent of the games.”
“It shouldn’t be 50 percent (of games a player has logged) over a guy who plays 90 percent and who has better numbers. Not just me. Zach Randolph, a power forward, he has better numbers (than Gasol). But he’s not on the Lakers.”
“I think I’m more deserving than Andrew Bynum,” Kaman said. “I’d be disappointed if they put Pau Gasol in front of me. If they put Bynum (ahead of me), it would be disappointing but it would be easier to accept.””
Kaman also hinted that anybody can be an All-Star if they had Kobe Bryant on their squad.
“Put Kobe Bryant on my team or LeBron James on my team – that’s nothing against the guys on my team now – but, if we had a superstar, it changes the complexion.”
Is Chris Kaman hating?
Chris Kaman IS hating, but that is aight. Everyone has to hate now and then to keep things interesting.
He’s right though, if he were on the Lakers instead of Bynum the Bust, he’d be in the All Star game no questions asked…
Kaman is an inconsistent moron. I can’t stand the guy. He’s clearly glossed over the fact that the All-Star game isn’t about the best guys (even though Pau is clearly superior), it’s about who the fans want to see. In this instance, they don’t want to see Kaman because he reeks of being an unattractive, rifle-toting, charisma-free robot. He must be the only guy in the world who suffers from both ADHD AND being insanely boring.
@coop,
didn’t you learn your lesson with UCLA the other day? Keep your mouth shut. you’re not making any sense.
Kaman > Gasol
Gasol consistency> Kamans consistency
Kaman’s not push over
Gasol pretty much lost the game last night vs the Cavs because he’s sofffffttttt.
Kobe knows Kaman>Gasol, and would make that trade in a heartbeat. everybody knows it.
lol @ Pau being superior
Kamen shits all over Bynum, and is a better post up threat, by far then Paussy Gasol. Pau runs the floor better and passes better but thats where it stops. Kamen isnt Labeled a SOFT player for a reason, while Paussy Gasol or as i like to call him “Ickabob Krane”, is soft all day. Put the Lakers coaching staff and Kobe on the Clippers and they are winning chips.
Kamen is an all star period.
Good player, deserves to make the game this year, is probably right about Pau not having played enough games…but Pau is a better player when healthy.
I wouldn’t mind seeing a soft limit on having played enough games. That way we could avoid having T-Mac and AI even in the discussion.
And i like how he is speaking his mind and is confident is his game.. Nothing wrong with speaking the truth.
That hair on his shoulders is really fucking with my mental…
Haha you guys have short memories. Go look at Kaman’s career stats. Gasol fits right in to that team because of his versatile skill-set. Kaman would work at centre but he’s only better than average at centre when he isn’t injured or too busy thinking about monster trucks, which isn’t as often as his coaches would like.
NO ONE in the NBA would trade Gasol for Kaman. Gasol has been out for a stretch of games on 2 occasions because of an ailing hamstring.
Yes, Kaman is better than an injured Gasol. But the Lakes are 20-4 with Pau in the lineup this season.
What’s the clippers record?
Pau’s numbers arent that much lower considering the triangle offense, lack of a PG to get him the ball. He is a superior scorer, passer, shotblocker and defender.
Also, @Chicagowhatever,
I think you have me confused with someone else. So maybe you should wind your neck in. You have no idea what Kobe would do for a start. Secondly, if Kaman put up 22 and 10 for his career he’d be very good. He hasn’t.
versatile skill-set… translation SOFT
How is 7’0 Gasol not a center? Because hes SOFT.
AdvancedMind
I pointed out the shoulder hair last Kaman article…it’s funny how manicured it looks. I wonder he had a special hairstylist there to make sure it had the perfect shine, bounce and colour.
As for Kaman being better than Pau. They play different positions so it’s kind of hard to compare, but I would give Pau edges in finesse and skill. Kaman edges in toughness and beastlyness. They are tied when it comes to horrible face/head and body hair. They are also tied when it comes to looking ugly. It depends on what your team needs, as to which would be better.
You’re a spectacular moron
That was @ 11
…
This is Gerald
I think there’s room for Gasol and Kaman on the roster. Like AdvancedMind said, I like that Kaman speaks his mind. I’m definitely looking forward to the Clippers/Lakers next matchup. If only the Clippers were better, it would be cool to have an intense LA teams rivalry
1. A lot of guys would get more credit if they played for the Lakers. There are a lot of underrated players out there, and playing with LeBron or Kobe tends to get you overrated instead.
2. If you’re posing for an NBA picture, consider taking a razor to those shoulders. Not wanting to look like a caveman doesn’t make you gay.
Lets see what happens…last year Mo williams bitched and cried that he shooda been an all-star and he got in…i really hope KG backs out this year….David Lee Gerald Walace and Al Horford all deserve spots on the squad but only 2 of them will make it (1 if KG stays in)
While i’m on this…lets stop all this Rajon Rondo DESERVES to be the starting guard for the east bullshit…hes a fringe all-star at best only because the east is such a weak guard conference(especially at PG)..I’m sure Rondo would be good for the ASG but really doesn’t he basically get to play in the ASG everyday along wit KG P-dub and Jesus shuttlesworth?? …also @16… suggesting to another man to shave his shoulders makes you gay
Everything Kaman said is true…
@ Coop
I dont think anybody respects your basketball knowledge, cause you clearly recycle media hype shit..
@ Eric
He is a superior scorer, passer, shotblocker and defender.
this statement makes you a fucking idiot.
Control
absolutly depends on what kinda team your building, for me im building a pysical 90’s type of team that would work from the inside out. Now whos my best option?
@20
Media hype ‘shit’? I live in England, dude. I couldn’t imbibe less hype if I wanted to.
Maybe you should consider that a) Eric is right, which you’d know if you weren’t so focussed on being a xenophobe and b) Maybe Kaman on a good team wouldn’t put up better numbers rather than worse. Gasol is on a stacked team, plays in the triangle and still puts up excellent numbers.
England?
Never mind that pretty much explains everything..
I think you should stick to soccer, thats would be more at your pace. Unlike you, i dont go off of number to evaluate a good player, i go off of watching the actual game and seeing what that player is capable of doing.
A) Kaman is not better than Gasol
B) Kaman is only hating on his own teammates (no superstars, etc)
C) He is more deserving than Gasol to be an All-Star this year
D) Bynum will have a better career than Kaman. By the time Bynum is 28, 29 years old (when he is the man on his team, not the 4th or 5th option) he’ll be a beast. Just look at his numbers even when gasol is out and he’s still the 4th option(if he stays healthy, which you can say about all players)
Just my opinion.
Oh dear. Well, you’ve won the argument by virtue of being too stupid to engage in a debate. Hats off to you.
Kaman IS hating, but it doesn’t make him wrong.
@s.bucketz – KG’s been out more than half the year and Pierce has missed some time too. Rondo’s started more than half the games this year flanked by Tony Allen and/or Scal, and other than Jesus, has been our most consistent player this year (I’m shocked too!) He deserves to be an All Star (though, I’ll give you, one of hte last ones to make it…)
hahahahaha……. fuck outta here is Kaman better than Gasol
Statistically, Kaman is up about 3.5 points, while Pau is up about 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists and also better in blocks, FG% and FT% with less turn overs and fouls, so Pau actually has better numbers. But anyone who just looks at the stats is a moron. Gasol is is probably the most skilled 7 footer in the league and his passing ability is what keeps one of the best offenses in the L working.
And the fact is, Pau is on the Lakers and Kaman is on the Clippers, Pau is an International star, Kaman is just a hairy German.
Tbest
Bynum is the 4th or 5th option behind guys like Derek Fisher why? He’s shown a FEW rare flashes of being able to be a beast, but I don’t think he’s ever going to turn into the BEAST that most Laker fans seem to think he will be. Above average at best, for the center position.
lol
Numbers never lie i guess, so give me Zach Randolph over Tim Duncan any day.
I can’t say Kaman is better than Gasol, but why slide Gasol at center when Kaman has been balling and already playing that position? Kaman is right about having to play a certain # of games tho’… and if the All-Star game is about popularity and not skills, then All-Star selections shouldn’t hold weight in deciding who makes the Hall of Fame… In the future, I suggest the players and coaches select the All-Stars and have the fans vote for the starters…
4th or 5th option behind
1) Kobe
2) Gasol
3) Odom
4) Artest
There are a lot of good 22 year old centers that would be the 5th option behind those 4. Without Gasol he averages about 18 and 9 (approximately) which would put him close to 4th in scoring and 10th in rebounds among all centers. Factor in even without Gasol there are still a lot of other players who want the ball and i think his potential is very high.
Anybody who says Gasol deserves to be in the All Star over Z-Bo or Kaman probably voted for Allen Iverson to be a starter.
Gasol’s good personal stats in consideration, I don’t see anybody missing 40% of the season (as of today) deserving of an All Star slot.
@ Advanced Mind – Don’t look at stats to back up an argument base it on what games you watch? Change your name to primitive mind.
Gasol hasn’t played that many games, he’s been out for two long stretches and Kaman has played and played well going for nearly 20/10. The All Star game isn’t a lifetime achievement award (unless fans vote) but based on the first half of the year. Kaman and Zach should go before Gasol or Bynum.
Bynum when he’s 28 will be a stud, based on what? Potential? He’s had that label and hasn’t turned the corner yet, he has talent but he’s not healthy and I don’t know where that guy’s head is, sometimes he just disappears during games (like last night).
Chris Kaman is a bitch. The reason he scores so much is because they have no one else. He will never have the mental strength to help win a championship. I just lost a lot of respect for this stupid hillbilly.
NO PLAYER FORM THE CLIPPERS SHOULD MAKE THE ALLSTAR TEAM NO MATTER WHAT THEIR STATS ARE.
Kaman>Gasol
none of you muthaF^$$## was shouting that “Pau is an all-star” $h!t when he was in Memphis losing 60games a year. Now since the one sided trade to LA he’s a future hall of famer in your eyes.
@Coop, you’re an idiot. England, London, China, or US doesn’t matter, you are an idiot in every country.
I’m not saying it isn’t debateable that Kaman is better than Gasol, I don’t think there is much difference between the effectiveness that each can bring. But Kaman does what a 7fter should do, and Gasol does what a 6’7 guy should do. My choice is easy, give me the REAL 7fter
@Claw,
what the hell is your point? Seems like you just repeated what Advancedmind said, but made it seem like it was your own argument. Which is fine, but I think you hurled the insult at the wrong person. Built up frustration i guess
Claw
Pretty much agree with everything you just said ^
lol @Claw
yea what the hell is your point exactly?
yeah, kaman is not a better player than gasol…….pau is more rounded, BUT, kaman is having a better year and if the ASG is based on yearly performances, the Kaman should be in as he is having a better year……..til he gets hurt……..which is GOING to happen.
With that said, I still dont like Kaman!!!
I wonder if you guys watch clipper games or just catch highlights of Kaman… I guarantee the Clip’s would trade Kaman for Pau in a heartbeat. Kaman is incredibly inconsistent and when both are playing at their best Pau does a LOT more for his team.
Pau does a lot more for his team? I’m watching Kaman bang in the post and create easy shots for Al Thorton and Craig Smith. Gasol, shoots jumpers off passes from Kobe. He just proved how soft he was last night by getting his $h!t thrown by Lebron then Vajayjay because he was going up too soft and it cost LA the game. He also did the same thing in the Finals vs the Celtics 2yrs ago.
No one is saying Gasol doesn’t have talent, but his lack of a heart makes all his talent worthless in SOME situations. Kaman is multi-talented and seems to enjoy banging in the post and has very good post moves. He just can’t stay consistant.
@w
I wonder if you watched the Memph Grizzlies when Gasol was there. Clearly you didn’t.
chris kaman has had more impact on games this year than pau gasol and has been a beast, i dont know if or when bynum will get to that level
that being said chris kaman is NOT a better player than pau gasol. gasol has been CONSISTENTLY better for the last couple of years and this year has had to deal with bad hamstrings and a retard injured kobe jacking 23+ shots a game. and i really dont see any evidence of chris kaman being a better passer or scorer as he gets 6 more shots a game and more turnovers while gasol has basically been getting all his points from crashing the offensive glass, seeing as nobody on the lakers feed him.
gasol is also by far a better rebounder putting up better rebounding numbers in less minutes and one and a half more offensive rebounds per night. you ask any nba gm, player, front office personal, analyst, or scout, professionals that are around the game all the time, im sure at least 80% go with gasol as the better player albeit softer.
but we’ll see come next lakers clippers game since pau and kaman guard each other when phil sits bynum
the east is WEAK any team that isn’t in the top 8 shouldn’t have an all star so that’s bye bye danny granger and david lee. and chris kamen is playing better than both bynum and gasol. it isn’t hating it’s the truth. AI should back out. I hope chauncey get’s in and absolutely DESTROYS him give me VC or joe johnson starting next to D Wade or an all star point guard (oh wait there are no AS worthy pg’s in the east)
Kaman is not hating. He is speaking his mind–he makes good points and also is right.
Someone should tell Kris that he plays for the Clippers. I think he doesn’t realize that things aren’t going to ever go well for him there. Even if he’s right (which he is).
yea hes hating.. but he also has a right to be.
kaman has had an allstar worthy season so far. he just doesnt get as much exposure because hes on an average team.
not to take anything from gasol tho.. he belongs on the court too.. im just givin the reason for why kaman PROLLY feels that way.
gasol is better than kaman. hell kaman isnt sayin hes the better player but that he deserves the spot more this season and guess what hes right.
has kaman taken the clippers to the playoffs?? like gasol did with memphis?? hell no. someone said kobe would make the trade in a heartbeat is wrong. btw both are better than bynum.
chicagorilla
you asked someone if he watched gasol in memphis?? now let me ask this. did u? kaman is puttin up his stats on a so so team. gasol carried the grizz by himself to 3 playoffs getting homecourt in one (not so sure but i think he did). what has kaman done for the clipps?
Good..
get mad Pau and he can show us disappointed Laker fans something..
Cuz after last night im buying the soft label and i dont think it will ever be lifted.. he was supposed to have BEEN passed that shit.. Couldnt even grab a board while boxing out Varejao WITH a double team on the block.. GTFOH..
@ Chitown
Ive always said that but no one listens.. they want to make it a Kobe issue and try to act like we have this uber talented supporting team with no issues.. Bottom line is if Gasol was so BEASTLY Memphis wouldnt have traded him.. They saw what us Laker fans saw in Boston 2 years ago and last night.. against physical play he cant cut it.. hes all finesse and in nowadays game they might not ALLOW the physciality but with less kids knowing their fundamentals and relying on their athetlicism it is indeed still a physical game..
@ Ian
No Memphis did not have homcourt..
And look at this stat.. How many playoff series did Gasol get in Memphis??
He didnt win ONE PLAYOFF GAME until he came to the Lakers.. 3-4 SWEEPINGS.. a few to the Spurs i believe..