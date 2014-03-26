Chris Kaman Hasn’t Spoken With Mike D’Antoni In Three Weeks

We’ve written extensively about the gloomy Lakers season, and most of the quotes out of Laker land are tinged with anger, embarrassment, backstabbing, Swaggy P bluster, and the type of excuses typical of franchises stuck in the basement of their respective division. But these are the Lakers, not a team used to losing regardless of injuries. A lot of people are blaming the coach, and now comes word center Chris Kaman hasn’t spoken to head coach Mike D’Antoni in three weeks.

Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN LA:

“It’s been a tough year for everybody,” Kaman said before the game. “It’s been frustrating for everybody, including the management, down to the players to the guys who are doing the laundry. It’s not been easy for anybody.” While the 11-year veteran tried to bite his tongue, saying “it doesn’t get anybody anywhere” to complain to the media, he couldn’t help but reveal that he hasn’t spoken to Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni in three weeks. In that time, he collected 10 straight DNPs and played a grand total of four minutes in 12 games. Does the former All-Star regret his decision to sign with the Lakers last summer? “My bad on my part not doing due diligence enough to look into a situation better and style of play and that kind of thing,” Kaman said.

Kaman largely held his tongue about his current coach, unlike a few more popular Lakers, but the 31-year-old’s style of play just doesn’t mesh with the wide-open D’Antoni system. Still, Kaman’s averaging close to career highs in per-36 minute production this season, while averaging a career-low 18.2 minutes per game. Yet another minus Lakers fans can add to the “Fire D’Antoni” tally they keep in their Trapper Keepers.*

But Kaman has no one to blame but himself, and he acknowledges that fact when speaking with McMenamin. While it’s remarkable Kaman’s been able to participate with the team over three weeks without uttering a single word to D’Antoni, go read the last few chapters of Jeff Pearlman’s excellent book, Showtime (which we just finished and highly recommend), when the late-80s Lakers tuned out an increasingly overbearing Pat Riley.

