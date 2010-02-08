Chris Kaman replaces Brandon Roy on All-Star roster

Monta Ellis must be pissed. Presuming the biggest reason he was left off the All-Star team was the Warriors’ sorry win-loss record, hearing the news that Chris Kaman of the almost-as-sorry Clippers is making the squad as an alternate is a tough pill to swallow — especially considering Kaman, a center, was named to replace Brandon Roy, a guard like Monta.

Over the weekend, it was announced Roy (hamstring) would be out through the All-Star break. Seeing as Chauncey Billups was just named to replace Chris Paul due to his knee injury, it would make sense that B-Roy would also be replaced by a guard, leaving Monta — the NBA’s sixth-leading scorer at 26.2 ppg who just dropped a career-high 46 on the Mavs last week — and Aaron Brooks as the two strongest candidates.

But Kaman was the player considered the biggest overall All-Star snub in the West when the rosters were originally announced. Charles Barkley has continually hyped Kaman as the best true center in the West, and his 20.2 ppg and 9.0 rpg present a strong case.

Was Kaman the right choice to replace Roy?