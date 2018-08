Chris Kaman Steals Chris Paul’s Homecoming; Michigan State Gets Rocked

It’s true whatwrote, that you can’t go home again. OK, so saying New Orleans ishome is a definite stretch, but when you spent your whole career someplace, it’s more than just a stop on a map. Paul (16 points, nine assists) went to New Orleans for the first time since he was dealt to the Clippers in December but got a loss. Weirdly enough, it wasn’t even Paul who ended up being the highlight of old home week:went for 20 and 10. Lob City lost all three of its back-to-back-to-back. …(who is this guy and where did he score 17 points with eight rebounds?) gave(14 points) the “got ’em” treatment with a huge denial tonight. Thatstill got two points off the play doesn’t lessen Smith’s initial stuff. Then he went and put a HUGE foul flagrant on. What the…? What’s the percentage of players who wanted to do that after all of Griffin’s pub for his dunks? Well, here’s one more: Fire up YouTube today for a nice Griffin (21 and 11) follow-jam in the first quarter offbrick from the corner. If you could count those as assists, the Clippers’ dimes would increase twofold. … The Pacers had a quiet run through the nation’s capital coming back from 22 down to beat Washington.had 14 — in the first quarter — and everything looked gravy. He finished with 21, but the Wiz just couldn’t finish, period. They let a Foams-rocking(13 points) scope in a three to take the lead with a minute left, then when it came time to tie,(16 points, nine assists) missed a buzzer-beater tie jumper by a tenth of a second. He probably could have saved time not running in and out of the key with the ball. … Kiss goodbye that Milwaukee six-game win streak. The Celtics rode25 points to spoil the home debut of(13 points, seven assists). He took out a page in the newspaper to say ‘hi’ on the road, and the Bradley Center seemed receptive to the high-risk, high-reward scorer. … Statlines to mention from that game were three double-doubles fromand. Consistency killed the Bucks. … We put up DeMarcus Cousins against Greg Monroe this week in a who’s better matchup, and if you took DeMarcus you have to like what he did tonight. Twenty-two points, 18 boards (10 offensive) for the big fella, but still a loss for Sacramento to Utah. This despite 70 points in the paint by the Kings. … Also in that game, you’ve gotta love the dime bygoing off the back ofon an out of bounds play before hittingon a cut. Seems weird to us people still fall for that outside of church league. … Pretty cool to see the two title teams from Houston honored before their rout of a win with Golden State.all came for the celebration. It continued into the court, withgoing for 20 and 11 against just a deflated Warriors team. They were outrebounded by 17 and had to have‘s 14 points off the bench lead them. …was the recipient of two nice feeds by(he’s gaining a little more traction in Portland, but very slowly) on an oop and then on a curl for a big ‘ol slam in Portland’s win over Memphis. The French Connection had 24 for the team that’s all about interim coach, the intern turned coach eight years later. … We were suspecting Memphis would get going with(12 points, five rebounds) back at it, especially against a team that’s already raised the white flag this year, but the Blazers surprised at home (…used to be a surprise if they lost there). Give credit where it’s due, though: Portland went 25-for-25 from the charity stripe. … Hit the jump to read about why the NCAA tournament just got a little harder to predict.