Chris Paul Blows It; Tony Allen Hits A Game-Winner

One night after being Mr. Clutch, Chris Paul blew it last night and he knew it. CP3 threw the ball away with only seconds remaining because he was fearful of being called for a backcourt violation and the Spurs walked out of L.A. with a 103-100 overtime win. Too bad CP’s (21 points) turnover ended up right in the hands of Gary Neal (17 points), who’s suddenly become a smaller, less annoying version of Robert Horry. Neal banged the three to send it to overtime, and then in the extra frame, hit the game-winning triple in the final moments to lift San Antonio to their 10th straight win. Paul called his turnover probably the worst play he’s been a part of since he got into the NBA … Staples Center was hardly rocking until the Clips ran off a 15-0 run to close the third quarter. It was capped by one of those Blake Griffin breakaway slams you immediately break out your phone to text and tweet about. Eric Bledsoe led a two-on-one break after a Clippers steal before bouncing a dime between his legs behind him to the trailing Griffin. He took off near the dotted line with two hands and, goodnight, add another clip to his YouTube lore. Griffin (22 points, 20 rebounds) had his first career 20/20 game – doesn’t that sound ridiculous when Kevin Love does it once a week? He also had a wild alley-oop, which actually DOES happen once a game. It was a freak loss but still… who ever feels like it’s time to deny the Spurs? … Will someone show Tony Parker some love? He had 30 points and 10 dimes on the supposed “best point guard in the league” and yet we rarely talk about him, rarely mention him. Honestly, as the best player on one of the top five teams in the league, he should be getting some individual love right now … And Manu suffered a strained left oblique in the fourth game back from the broken hand he suffered early in the season. The Spurs offered no other details, but it seems likely he’ll miss more time … Rudy Gay might’ve missed the shot to beat the Warriors but he deserves some credit. Number one, he’s hit as many game-winners as anyone in the past few seasons. And more importantly, his presence allowed Tony Allen to sneak around and get his own layup. Gay missed a potential game-winner, but TA found the space to tip it in – just as Dante Cunningham did on Friday night. Memphis won 104-103 despite ridiculous nights from the Warriors’ two guards – Stephen Curry (36 points) and Monta Ellis (33 points). Memphis wore its throwback Memphis Tams uniforms from the ABA days. Despite the win to push them to 2-2 in those unis, they REALLY need to scrap them … The Nets had their first win of the month, dominating the Bulls for a 97-85 win. Even without Derrick Rose, you lose big to a team like New Jersey, and you have to make some changes. Kris Humphries went crazy, finishing with 23 points, 18 rebounds and five dimes. Everyone in the world just quit boo-ing. Deron Williams had 29 but more importantly, Shelden Williams had 14 rebounds … DeShawn Stevenson has a knack for making big threes. He hit a couple more yesterday, and then did nothing else at all … Brook Lopez is also expected to start today against Milwaukee … And when was the last time an average team – which is Portland even though they beat Atlanta by 20 – looked like a legit contender? The Blazers did what they normally do – win at home, behind another big night from Nicolas Batum (22 points) and a rebirth from Raymond Felton (14 points, eight assists). Batum, it looks like, has left the bench permanently, and his length creates an insanely long starting lineup. With Batum, Wallace, LMA, Felton and Camby out at the tip off, the Blazers are one of the most versatile teams in the league. The Hawks found that out quickly, falling behind in the first quarter and never recovering … After being expected to miss time, Aldridge (19 points, 10 rebounds) had a major part in this one … And after all of this, Reggie Williams of the Bobcats surprisingly tweeted this: “I feel bad for not taking the picture with the little girl, but i had just farted. I was trying to protect her” … We’re out like CP.
Lin vs kidd should be nice. To think, 3 weeks ago it’d be dirk vs amare
The blazers have jamal crawford and wesley mathews on their bench. #jealous
I don’t think anyone is taking the spurs seriously after they got bumped from the playoffs by a lower seed. TP is still really good, keep forgetting that he has a finals MVP.
they still boo Kris Humphries?
just “leak” out that sex video and it’ll stop. guaranteed.
Wowwwww Spurs are the team to beat this year boiyyyy they ganna take the whole thing Duncan still the mainnnnn mannnnn!
Who tweets that they farted?!?!?!
My observations from Spurs/Clippers:
cp3 should get an assist for that dime to Neal. that was beautiful.
GREAT no call at the end of regulation when cp3 ran directly into Danny Green hoping to get a bullshit bailout call that he seems to get 10 times a game.
Blake Griffin is a beast, but I did notice he pushes off a hell of a lot and it is rarely called. Is he that slick about it, or were the refs given the David Stern “5 sick highlights a game” mandate?
10 straight wins and Parker is playing out of his mind. Manu’s out again, Splitter too. something’s got to give. I just hope the team regains this current form by late April.
I also blame the inbounder, Gomes, for that tragic turnover. Either wait till Paul is in good position, or throw the pass to someone else who is open. He forced the pass and Paul tried his best to knock the ball away, but he ended up dishing a sweet pass to Gary Neal for the game tying shot.
“…pushes off a hell of a lot and it is rarely called.” – same shit they say about chris paul… lol
Reggie Williams’ tweet… chivalrous and creepy at the same time…
Dime – I don’t expect you guys to read the comments, but about a month ago during one of the weekly Rondo/Westbrook trade debates we talked about Tony Parker. Consensus was he is a baller but he is French, therefore no love.
I do not want to see a Kim/Kris sextape. I saw her and Ray J and have never been limper. Too high maintenance for my tastes.
That’s it. CP3-sanity is over.
That must have been one hell of a fart for that girl to need protection! SNL’s intro last night was so fukcin funny! A good parody puts a lot of sensitive shit in perspective.
apparently, baron davis will be making his long awaited debut… TODAY
jae crowder is the next manu. he was able to handle the ball, hit big threes, finish sneaky awkward drives to the basket, and he flopped in every imaginable way. Pick n roll, flop. Drive to the basket, flop. Taking a three, flop. Pretty soon one team’s fans are going to love him and all the rest will think he is dirty. Go get that money.
As long as the sextape helps stop the booing and shuts up the attention-whore’s minions, its all good.
and if it makes Lamar Odom think twice before doing something similar, then all the better.
Never say never been limper.
so dime makes a stupid list about the top ten pg and parker wasnt on it. the man is a top 3 pg again and he should be in the mvp list. he has his team with a better record than cp3 without manu.
patrick
he has to win and win a lot for that to happen
The Brockness Monster and his trick shots
[youtu.be]
…wow
Again, Tp is playing like the best pg in the game right now.
so i bet the haters were really hoping the knicks lost to the defending champs so they can:
-ridicule knicks fans on how annoying linsanity is getting
-so they can laugh at the addition of jr smith
-so they can mock the city of ny
guess what?
the knicks didn’t help you out with any of that.
wrong guess. wrong bet.
some are actually enjoying these knicks like any other fan. haters just waiting on melo for now. but you can bet your abnormal ass he’ll fuck it all up if and when he returns like we hope him to.
-ridicule ny fans is a given. and not annoyed by linsanity… yet
-dont care if they add yao ai or mj. laugh at melo is what its all about.
-why use ‘mock’ when you can give the city of ny ‘the beiber treatment’?
tell you what?
its all riding on melo for you, my schizophrenic friend.
if he blows it, nothing wont matter for u. ever. your street cred will be lower than the real justin bieber.
^damn…my dick is still in your mouth?
sh!tfaced – My dick has never been softer, more void of life, than when I saw the Ray J/Kim K tape. If I see 2 dudes going at it at least there is a “do not want” shrinkage or something. They should boo Humphries for marrying her and going on the show. It was a lame move on his part to get some fame. Have you ever seen so much of someone, so fast, as him? Then he promotes a damn cookbook?!?!? Lamar at least chose the one who is, um, is, hmmm… Lamar is in love so that’s all that matters. Boo Humphries, hate on Kim, and eventually Beiber will cross Kim’s Skechers shoes off of his Christmas wish list. Sorry Beib, I’m mad about the Mavs.
so, if billups was never waived, lin probably wouldn’t be linsanity. how do the haters feel about that?
island,
haters wulda had 30+ comments after the game if the knicks lost about everything under the sun about how linsanity fairs against title contenders. they are SO MAD right now lin and the knicks won. trust me.
Actually, I like Lin. I’m rooting for the guy. I think it sucks he ended up on the Knicks, but that doesn’t mean I’m gonna hate on him doing well.
Knicks have looked like a completely different team since Lin began starting. They all look happy. They cut, knowing they’ll get the ball. Can’t believe how one guy has changed their confidence so quickly.
yea, makes all you haters look bad who were screaming FIRE DIANTONI
anyway, happy the celtics lost, not cuz im hating, but cuz that means the knicks are gaining on em in the standings.
remember when guys said there’s no chance ny makes the playoffs?
btw…have i ever mentioned kyrie irving is the truth? well, 1 point victory in a close game as the leader in a rookie’s body. that guy is special.
are the lakers in arizona or smack city? dizzam. o well, the knicks win was so good, nothin can ruin the day (basketball-wise).
Not even Kobe having 10 turnovers?
How would you like a little Chinese in your MSG?
AND THE LINSANITY DOES NOT STOP!
The Denver Nuggets shall not be talked about in a positive manner for 96 hours. Agreed?
F&F–Was it that bad? Saw the box score and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Westbrook and Durant combining for 91 points?!
Someone asked who was gonna get the first 50 of the season. I think Kobe was #1 on that list, but im pretty sure Durant came in at #2. When that guy is on, he may be the most dangerous man in basketball. Even more so than Kobe (he’s taller and younger at this point).
Add in Westbrook going for 40pts 9ast and Ibaka with 11blocks 14pts 15reb for the triple dip. Gooooot D@mn this team is scary.
I feel bad for Denver, they were on their way to a win then the perfect storm came.
Anyone who wonders why OKC won’t even think about trading Russ, these kinda games is your answer.
And you wanna know just how flucked up this season is?
When was the last time you saw a head to head match up of the #1 overall pick and the LAST overall pick in the same draft….and Mr. Irrelevant (Isaiah Thomas 23pts 8reb 11ast) outplays the #1 pick (23pts 3reb 1ast). Add that to guys like Shumpert, Lin, Niko Pekovic, Ryan Anderson, Norris Cole and a few other no name guys that are shining. Either there are a bunch of GMs who need to be fired, or the world is coming to an end.