Move over Darius Rucker, Rockets guard Chris Paul has gone country on Friday night. The Wake Forest alum dressed up like a cowboy to celebrate “Go Texan” Day, which frankly sounds like a great idea to show state pride on a random day in February.

Paul spared absolutely no expense for his outfit, as he showed up head-to-toe in cowpoke gear. The Rockets guard wore a ten-gallon hat and skin tight jeans with the belt buckle to match, making one think that Paul might do his post-game presser while riding a mechanical bull.

Once these pictures hit Twitter, though, the jokes started rolling in faster than Paul on a bucking bronco. If Paul asked for no quarter, please believe that none was going to be given easily or at all. However, these jokes will be the fuel of hilarity that will sustain us tonight if not through the weekend.

Our friends from the Mickstape show managed to not only vault with the joke perfectly, but stuck the landing with the hilarious shot about the Rockets use of basketball analytics.

Not to be outdone, friend of the Dime Podcast Zach Harper had his own string of jokes to make at Paul’s expense. Very well done in terms of melding Rockets Nation into the tweet instead of tarnation, which is typically associated with cowboys. Unfortunately, the Rockets section of Twitter looked up from their spreadsheets and decided that those jokes weren’t funny and killed all of the fun. Leading Harper to tweet this.

Unfortunately, there are so many jokes that can be made at the expense of the Rockets guard as him and James Harden currently have the best record in the NBA. So when he has that notch on his belt along with the big shiny buckle, you can attempt things that will subject you to being an internet meme for the rest of time. But in closing, the saddest part about Paul’s outfit is that he lacked the Jumpman boots to mesh perfectly with the rest out his outfit.