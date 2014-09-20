Chris Paul Cried After Blowing Game 5 Against OKC, And He Won’t Forget

There are those atavistic few who believe an athlete’s tears are a sign of weakness. But for many they’re a sign of just how much that athlete cares about the game they hold so dear. That’s why when Chris Paul cried after the Los Angeles Clippers’ blew a late lead in a watershed Game 5 that would have given them a 3-2 advantage in their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Thunder, it engendered in us the empathy and respect of the latter reaction. Paul, for his part, is turning it into fuel for the upcoming 2014-15 season.
Paul tells the Los Angeles Times‘ Ben Bolch, he’s not likely to forget that seven-point margin he played a large role in squandering during the final minute of Game 5:
It was all part of the Clippers’ blowing a seven-point lead in the final 49.2 seconds of Game 5 that sent the Clippers back to Staples Center facing an elimination game that they lost to end their season. Paul was so devastated he cried in the locker room afterward.
Four months later, the emotional fallout lingers.
“It would be lying to you to say I’d forgotten about it,” Paul said during a break on set. “It’s one of those things that I don’t want to forget, to tell you the truth. I think for me, I feel like you have to remember things like that and therefore you don’t want that feeling again. I know I don’t.”
While for some this might seem like the clichéd trope of an athlete’s puff piece following a major moment of sorrow, we’re not sure it’s fair to put this particular athlete in that category.
Paul has always seemed like a study in the contrasts. On the court, he’s a ferocious competitor, sometimes rubbing players the wrong way while doing anything he can to gain an advantage. Off the court, he’s a successful business man appearing in ads and national campaigns that speak to his emphasis on family and giving back to his community.
Like the polarized reactions to the triggered tear ducts of a disappointed athlete, we think it’s Paul drive to win on the court that will win out here and force him to compartmentalize last season’s playoff heartbreak into an incentive when the Clippers tip off the new season. It’s either that, or it’ll crush him under the weight of wasted opportunities and lost promise.
“For me, that’s one thing that I’ve always been: I’m self-motivated,” Paul tells Bolch. “It doesn’t matter how successful my season was or wasn’t, I’m always going to strive to be better and push myself. This summer was all about getting better and working on weaknesses.”
Tired refrain, maybe, but we won’t tire of watching CP3 try and exorcise his nightmare of playoff past.
How will the Clipper finish this upcoming season?
I know the Clippers probably don’t want to admit it, but I honestly think the Sterling scandal got to them.
maybe it’s like you say, the media pressure and everything, but okc had more contribution coming out from their bench, name me 1 player except jamal crawford who really gave some contribution for the clippers… none! adams, collison, reggie jackson, fisher and even caron butler did something important for okc that gave them the access to the conference finals. add the very static game (mostly cp3 pnr and griffin postups) by the clippers and a westbrook in the good mood and you see why the thunder won the series, not only because sterling!
ur just listing okc’s bench, they hardly did anything. Westbrook n KD carried the thunder hard. i could just as easy say clippers had some important contribution from glen davis, jj redick, darren collision,and jamal crawford… show me okc bench stats and how much they contributed… they didn’t do shit Russ n KD played almost every minute of each game n okc have one of worst benches in nba. not one okc player averaged double digits outside of the big 3 let alone the bench.
at least okc’s bench and role players did something more than la’s whose contribution has been 0 except for jamal crawford
bro like i said earlier give me some stats, both benches were bad u can’t just say one was worse without backing it up. Plus LAC had a good contributing starting 5 whereas OKC didn’t have much help at all from anyone outside westbrook and KD. Perkins, sefolosha didn’t do anything and they were starters, even ibaka was dead at times.
Please, next time don’t be honest.