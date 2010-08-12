Chris Paul & Dwyane Wade Challenge The World To A Game Of 2-on-2

It’s been a busy summer for Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. Between free agency and trips around the world for Jordan Brand, you could sense that two of them were happy to be in town for once just to spectate. As you could have imagined, the whole block outside Harlem’s House of Hoops on 125th Street was packed. With tons of people just in town for the World Basketball Festival, you could see how much the game has grown.

“Any of y’all hoop today?” asked Paul once he took the stage? “Believe it or not, we still love to play more than you guys do. If there was a court in here, y’all would have problems.”

It’s this challenge that CP just kind of casually threw out there that embodies his unyielding love for the game. Just last weekend, he and D-Wade were balling with President Obama – which Paul said was an “unbelievable experience” – and whenever they get the chance, you’ll find them on the court. As Paul put it, “It’s still a dream to me that I’m up here.”

So before the two superstars took the stage, I got up with them for a couple minutes in their greenroom to talk about what this week’s festivities…

Dime: What does the phrase “For the Love of the Game” mean to you?

Dwyane Wade: To me, it means everything. As I continue to say, without even being in the NBA, without this platform, we always have love for the game. The game has meant so much to me. It’s always been that calm place that I can go when I’m dealing with things. So that love of the game means everything to the decisions I’ve made in life to the person that I’ve become. It means a lot.

Chris Paul: To me it means the same thing. Everybody always remembers that phrase from the clause MJ put in his contract. You know, ’cause a lot of times they say they don’t want you playing in the summer, they don’t want you playing in leagues, but MJ said, “Hey! I love to play this game too much. You can’t put that in my contract. I feel like I can hoop whenever.” I think that’s the way we have all always been. If someone’s playing basketball, we want to play. It doesn’t matter if it’s church league, in your backyard, no matter where it is. I think that shows the dedication of how much you truly love to play the game of basketball.

Dime: Overall, what does this week and the World Basketball Festival mean to the game y’all love so much?

DW: It was great to bring it here to New York. You know, the Mecca of basketball. USA Basketball has done a good job of putting together a great festival. I know we’re just happy to be a part of it. Of course we’re not playing in this year’s event, but we’re happy to be able to support and be a part of this and witness history.

CP: I think the thing that’s always fun about events like this is that it shows how big the game of basketball is. When we were kids, it was just all about basketball here in the United States. And I think when these events come it shows more and more that this isn’t America’s game, it’s the world’s game. And the more basketball spreads to other countries, the better the game becomes.

