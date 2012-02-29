Chris Paul & Dwyane Wade’s Top 3 Plays On NBA All-Star Weekend

02.29.12 6 years ago
LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant might’ve been the headliners on this past Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, but they weren’t the only ones putting in work. Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade did their thing as well. Perhaps they were low on the replay highlights, but each left his imprint on the game; Wade with only the third triple-double in All-Star Game history (24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists); and Paul with a game-high 12 dimes.

As the technology in their Jordan sneakers suggest, both players have different strengths. CP3 is quick, agile and fast: Fly Around. Wade is a high riser, a leaper and a deadly finisher at the rim: Fly Over.

With that in mind, I found the best highlight from both players that best exemplified these characteristics during this year’s All-Star Game.

