Chris Paul Will Miss Game 7 Against Golden State With A Strained Hamstring

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Chris Paul
05.28.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Chris Paul has gotten “near 24/7” treatment on his injured hamstring since he went down during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. He didn’t play on Saturday in Game 6 in Oakland, a game where the Warriors had an extra gear and pulled away in the second half to even the series and force a Game 7.

Paul was originally listed as “questionable” and it seemed inevitable that he would be a last-second addition to the lineup if he were able to go, as the Rockets had little to gain from revealing whether Paul could play or not.

But on Monday, Yahoo’s Shams Charania confirmed Rockets fans’ worst fears: the star guard won’t be able to play in Monday night’s pivotal Game 7.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Chris Paul
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsChris PaulHouston Rockets

Listen To This

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP