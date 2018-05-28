Getty Image

Chris Paul has gotten “near 24/7” treatment on his injured hamstring since he went down during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. He didn’t play on Saturday in Game 6 in Oakland, a game where the Warriors had an extra gear and pulled away in the second half to even the series and force a Game 7.

Paul was originally listed as “questionable” and it seemed inevitable that he would be a last-second addition to the lineup if he were able to go, as the Rockets had little to gain from revealing whether Paul could play or not.

But on Monday, Yahoo’s Shams Charania confirmed Rockets fans’ worst fears: the star guard won’t be able to play in Monday night’s pivotal Game 7.