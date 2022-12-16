chris paul
Getty Image
DimeMag

Chris Paul Is Giving Each Of His Fellow Winston-Salem State Graduates $2,500

Chris Paul played one of his best games of the season on Thursday night in Los Angeles, putting up 15 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds in a 111-95 rout of the Clippers. The win snapped a 5-game losing skid from the Suns, with Paul looking increasingly comfortable on the floor as he works his way back from a heel injury.

To celebrate, Paul took a cross-country flight to North Carolina so that he could be at Winston-Salem State University’s graduation ceremony on Friday morning, where the 37-year-old is graduating with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

It’s cool to see Paul making the trip to graduation, walking with his class, and taking pictures with his fellow graduates. Paul has spoken at length about why he chose WSSU and has become one of the most prominent advocates for HBCUs, and continues to put money behind that support. On Friday, that meant providing some assistance for all of his fellow graduates in the form of a $2,500 gift to everyone in his graduating class, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

That is an incredible gesture from Paul, and will be incredibly welcomed by the 20-something year olds graduating with him, because $2,500 when you’re in your early 20s and seeking a job out of college is extremely helpful.

Topics: #Chris PaulTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by: Uproxx authors
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×