Chris Paul Is Giving Each Of His Fellow Winston-Salem State Graduates $2,500

Chris Paul played one of his best games of the season on Thursday night in Los Angeles, putting up 15 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds in a 111-95 rout of the Clippers. The win snapped a 5-game losing skid from the Suns, with Paul looking increasingly comfortable on the floor as he works his way back from a heel injury.

To celebrate, Paul took a cross-country flight to North Carolina so that he could be at Winston-Salem State University’s graduation ceremony on Friday morning, where the 37-year-old is graduating with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

After beating the Clippers in LA last night, Suns guard Chris Paul is getting ready to graduate from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina this morning. @andscape pic.twitter.com/pjQpzFg1w0 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 16, 2022

It’s cool to see Paul making the trip to graduation, walking with his class, and taking pictures with his fellow graduates. Paul has spoken at length about why he chose WSSU and has become one of the most prominent advocates for HBCUs, and continues to put money behind that support. On Friday, that meant providing some assistance for all of his fellow graduates in the form of a $2,500 gift to everyone in his graduating class, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is gifting every Winston-Salem State University graduate $2,500. Paul is also graduating from WSSU today. pic.twitter.com/KylzikCOHp — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 16, 2022

That is an incredible gesture from Paul, and will be incredibly welcomed by the 20-something year olds graduating with him, because $2,500 when you’re in your early 20s and seeking a job out of college is extremely helpful.