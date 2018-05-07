Chris Paul Recalls Having A 3-1 Series Lead Only To See ‘Sh*t Go Bad Real Quick’

05.06.18 42 mins ago

Chris Paul has a bit of a reputation when it comes to the postseason. The future Hall of Fame guard has never advanced past the conference semifinals, which has led to him being considered someone who can never get over the hump once the playoffs roll around. The series that gets pointed to as the strongest proof of this occurred when he was on the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015 — the team was up, 3-1, on the Houston Rockets in the conference semis, only to drop three in a row and get sent home.

Fast forward to Sunday night and Paul, now a member of the Rockets, saw his team go up 3-1 on the Utah Jazz in the conference semifinals. He was asked about being in the position to make his first conference finals by Kristen Ledlow of TNT, and responded by saying he knows first-hand that things can quickly can go awry.

It included Paul forgetting he was on live television, so be warned that there’s a little NSFW language in here.

