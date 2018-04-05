Chris Paul Was So Nervous About Getting Traded To The Rockets That He Puked

04.05.18

We’re essentially one regular season through the Chris Paul era in Houston, and it’s hard to say that the experiment has been anything other than a success. Sure, the Rockets will ultimately be judged on their playoff performance, namely if they’re able to win a championship, but the first act of the Paul era has gone according to plan.

Despite this, the very start of Paul’s time as a Rocket wasn’t especially great. We don’t mean the fact that he suffered an injury in his Houston debut that cost him 14 games, but rather, right after he was traded from the Clippers, when Paul was so nervous that he lost his lunch at a photoshoot.

Paul sat down with Sarah Berger of CNBC and explained that the concept of uprooting his family after six years in Los Angeles really got to him one day after the trade became official.

