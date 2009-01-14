Chris Paul: “I Never Heard Of Him”

This is one of the craziest stories I’ve heard in years. After reading on the University of Missouri basketball website that freshman Miguel Paul lists Chris Paul as his first cousin, a senior student from Mizzou went to the Hornets’ practice yesterday to do a story on the 6-foot-1, 172-pound point guard.
As the Hornets were completing shooting drills, Paul was asked to talk about his cousin, Miguel. “Who? I never heard of him,” Paul said, before asking teammate James Posey if he had heard of him. As he walked out of the Alario Center after practice, Chris still had no recollection of Miguel.
Despite wearing the same number as Chris Paul, and going by the moniker MP3, Miguel Paul is not related to the NBA superstar. It gets worse.
The Columbia Missourian ran a story Nov. 16, 2008, with Miguel Paul talking about how he gets his inspiration from his cousin Chris, and details a meeting the two had after a tournament game in Raleigh, N.C. Paul said he rarely goes to Raleigh and said he could not recall attending a tournament game or speaking with Miguel.
If you could say anyone was your cousin, who would it be?
Source: The Times-Picayune
this aint news.
i wish i could say oprah was my cousin….errr….mother
and finally….this aint news
This story was in all the New Orleans media yesterday. I have no idea what to think about it. Except, um, embarrassing?
I’d hafta go with Starbury. Mainly cause he’s awesome and has a sweet head tat, but also cause you get Bassy for free.
Although now that I think about it a little more, might hafta go with Brook Lopez so as to get that fantastic duo.
Lemme get back to ya.
David Stern is my cousin.
You’re all fired.
Bill Gates
I’m gonna go with Oliver Miller.
…you know the family bbqs are on POINT!!
…..wanna get away?
LMAO @ Comet’s comment!
But yeah talk about a smack down diss, sorry Miguel, better luck next time dude,
Cousin wise I’d have to say MJ, sick shoe hookup, and he is the Alpha Dog
Jessica Simpson…she seems ignorant enough to be into incest.
NATE ROBINSON TRADED TO PORTLAND FOR SERGIO RODRIGUEZ
Lebron James is my cousin.
that’s one of the craziest stories you’ve heard in years? must not get out or read much.
Let that be a lesson to you younger kids, talking shit catches up to you…..ALWAYS
jurg from denmark.
Michael Jordan
.. just think of it
– all Jordan Brand clothes and shoes for free
– bobcats tickets (but thats not really that cool)
– it’s MICHAEL JORDAN
yea Mike should really be my cuz
sheeeeeeeeeet. you know it’s my ace cuzzin’ nate dogg. and you know what nate says, “smoke weed everyday”.
Sasha Vujacic, because I would have comfort knowing im not the bitch in the family lol
Rasheed Wallace is my stoner cousin.
We blaze piff on the normal
i wish Jurg was my cuz… LOL!
I went to Mizzou and I have heard of Miguel Paul. I can’t believe he would just make this story up. Then again CP3 should know something about him.
I had kids in high school convinced that Allen Iverson was my cousin. This was around the time when he was still a relative unknown and right before the brawl.
Then when news of the brawl broke out and he was in SI all the kids were like, “yo, we saw your cousin. He’s going to jail!” The whole thing lasted up until his sophomore year at G’Town when I finally told one of my old friends that I had made it all up!
I would have to say Steve Nash, cause he’s the best white player in the game and he did date Liz Hurley so I could get a chance to tap that too.
@haterade, he dated liz hurley??
the real Tyrone ….LOL
Floyd Mayweather or Jay Z
@ A- Slam
[sports.espn.go.com]
Oprah
when you’r rich and succesfull you get a boatload of new ‘family’ and ‘friends’
MJ because he might will let me run the Bobcats since he don’t like running it himself.
I swear when I read the title of this I thought CP3 was referring to Sasha Vucacic.
I’m gonna go with Eddy Curry..come on touch it
it wouldnt be chris! thats how you get put on blast! lol
“If you could say anyone was your cousin, who would it be?”
Was this really necessary to add? WTF does this have to do with basketball?
Seriously, enough lame attempts to increase the post count.
I’m Warren Buffett’s cuz
rubberbandman
how about bill gates
and buy all the jordan shit u want buy the bobcats in fact buy the nba and buy jordan himself to hang on your wall.
matt
u arent gettin a cent from that man hes donating everything
HAHAHAHAHA
“If you could say anyone was your cousin, who would it be?”
I didn’t see that question coming at all, LOL, good work Aaron, got my biggest laugh of the day.
Haha, you guys are ridiculous on this post.
Anyone seen Chris Rock’s bit on the O.J Simpson voicemail he received? Same thing.
maybe its one of those distant cousins like vince and tmac were where they didn’t kno for a while…lol or he justgot put on serious blast
DMX
i bet they are cousins and cp3 is just messing with miguel..
LOL, this is extra funny because I know the kid. Well we all knew it wasn’t true, now everyone else does too.
LMAO HA CHRIS HIT EM WIT THA I NEVER HEARD OF EMM, OD!