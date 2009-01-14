Chris Paul: “I Never Heard Of Him”

This is one of the craziest stories I’ve heard in years. After reading on the University of Missouri basketball website that freshman Miguel Paul lists Chris Paul as his first cousin, a senior student from Mizzou went to the Hornets’ practice yesterday to do a story on the 6-foot-1, 172-pound point guard.

As the Hornets were completing shooting drills, Paul was asked to talk about his cousin, Miguel. “Who? I never heard of him,” Paul said, before asking teammate James Posey if he had heard of him. As he walked out of the Alario Center after practice, Chris still had no recollection of Miguel.



Despite wearing the same number as Chris Paul, and going by the moniker MP3, Miguel Paul is not related to the NBA superstar. It gets worse.

The Columbia Missourian ran a story Nov. 16, 2008, with Miguel Paul talking about how he gets his inspiration from his cousin Chris, and details a meeting the two had after a tournament game in Raleigh, N.C. Paul said he rarely goes to Raleigh and said he could not recall attending a tournament game or speaking with Miguel.

If you could say anyone was your cousin, who would it be?

Source: The Times-Picayune