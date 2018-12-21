Getty Image

After five straight wins, the Houston Rockets appear to be coming out of a season-long slump and rounding into form. Some of the team’s early struggles can be traced to uneven play from future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul but, in Houston’s most recent victory, Paul also appeared to be turning the corner with 21 points and eight assists against the Wizards.

Unfortunately, however, Paul’s renaissance and, with it, the rebirth of the Rockets, may be on hold, as the 33-year-old guard appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in the first half of a road game against the Miami Heat.