Getty Image

The Houston Rockets managed to win Game 5 in their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, which should have been a cause for celebration, as Houston took a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from the NBA Finals. The win came at a price, though, as starting point guard Chris Paul was on the bench after a late hamstring injury.

Rockets fans have been holding their collective breaths waiting for an update on Paul’s availability for Game 6, and on Friday afternoon, they got their answer. The team announced that Paul will be forced to the sidelines due to a hamstring strain.