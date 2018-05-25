Chris Paul Will Miss Game 6 Against The Warriors Due To A Hamstring Strain

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Chris Paul
Associate Editor
05.25.18

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets managed to win Game 5 in their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, which should have been a cause for celebration, as Houston took a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from the NBA Finals. The win came at a price, though, as starting point guard Chris Paul was on the bench after a late hamstring injury.

Rockets fans have been holding their collective breaths waiting for an update on Paul’s availability for Game 6, and on Friday afternoon, they got their answer. The team announced that Paul will be forced to the sidelines due to a hamstring strain.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Chris Paul
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsChris PaulGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston Rockets

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP