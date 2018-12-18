Getty Image

The start to the 2018-2019 season has not been kind to the Houston Rockets, as the team entered Monday night’s face-off against the Utah Jazz with a 14-14 record. On the heels of a 65-win season and a near-miss against the Golden State Warriors, Houston has every right to be disappointed but the Rockets picked up a 102-97 win over Utah in their 29th game of the season and James Harden provided the fireworks.

Harden exploded for 47 points (on 14 of 31 shooting), six rebounds, five assists and five steals in 41 minutes and, after the 48-minute battle was over, his most famous teammate and backcourt partner provided incredible praise.