Chris Paul Reportedly ‘Cherishes’ The Minutes He Plays With James Harden On The Bench

06.17.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets went down to the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs for the second year in a row, even as Kevin Durant missed time with an injury. The failure of a team built to beat the Warriors has led to another offseason full of tension.

Contract extension talks between head coach Mike D’Antoni and the Rockets front office have been contentious and ultimately hit a dead end. General manager Daryl Morey removed five members of D’Antoni’s coaching staff despite D’Antoni’s objections. And the relationship between the Rockets two stars, James Harden and Chris Paul, appears to be rapidly deteriorating.

There is major “friction” between Paul and Harden, per a report in ESPN, much of it stemming from Harden’s isolation-heavy style of play and Paul’s desire for Harden to run more set plays.

