The Houston Rockets are heading to the Conference Finals. The Rockets punched their ticket to the penultimate round of the NBA playoffs by beating the Utah Jazz, 112-102, on Tuesday night. The win gave Houston a 4-1 series victory over their foes, and means they’ll have a few days to rest before they take on either the Golden State Warriors or the New Orleans Pelicans.

The story of the night was that Chris Paul came up big as he earned a spot in the Conference Finals for the first time in his decorated career. Paul was absolutely outstanding in Game 5, going for 41 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. He was lights out from the field, too, going 13-for-22 with an 8-for-10 mark from three.

Most impressive was Paul’s ball security, as he didn’t commit a single turnover despite having the ball in his hands for much of the game. This meant that Paul made a little bit of history, becoming the first player to have a game this good in the postseason.