Chris Paul’s New Signature Kicks: CP3.II

One of the hottest trends in the sneakers game – especially for performance footwear – is taking cues from other sports. The Zoom Kobe IV was inspired by soccer players, who wear low tops, yet cut just as hard and just as sharply as basketball players do.
Similarly, the CP3.II takes a major cue from a game similar to soccer – futsal. Futsal is a five-on-five indoor soccer game, known for quick, agile cutting. The shoe has a couple of features, which allow for sharp cutting at high speeds without losing any footing.
* Inside the shoe, there is this “gore strap” that crosses the tongue, holding your foot in place. It basically adheres to your foot when you tie your shoes, so that it’s a really nice, snug fit. (I played in a pair of CP3.II’s the other day, and you can really feel it.)
* There is an “Achilles heel support pad” that locks your ankle into the shoe so that the back of your foot is just as stable as the front.
And there’s one other feature that CP3 himself highlighted when we spoke about the shoes. On the outside of the foot, there’s a rugged plastic texture right where your foot is its widest. Paul noted that last year, he would rip his shoes up a little bit when cutting quickly right in that spot. In that sense, this addition to the shoes is quite similar to something that you see in baseball: pitchers who wear out their shoe in the same spot will occasionally wear a cleat with a rubber exoskeleton. This works in the same way.
Which colorway do you like better on the CP3.II?
omg these shoes are WAAAACK!
haha ooooomg they look like cheap shoes from wall mart!
I dig these more so than any of the other kicks you guys have posted. i could do without the weird tiger-stripe printing on the back tho….
crazy advances they’ve made in the sneaker dept. since i was a kid growing up with pumps and the first nike airs man….
@Goonther
Not really….the sneaker companies do a GREAT job of making you think that there is more to it but they shoes really haven’t changed much.
I’d still take the Air Jordan IV’s over any shoe made today and they are 20 years old this year.
These shoes are nice in the store. The pics don’t do it justice.
CP has been wearing these lately. He’ll probably have a pair on tomorrow night.
shoes are fresh
^^anyone who hasnt seen jeff teague throw his nuts all over the state of maryland needs to go to that link
Those are much busier than last year’s. There’s a lot of patternage at war with itself on the back.
The all black pair isn’t so busy…
I’d rock em.
I like the blue colorway better, but I do like the way the yellow stitching looks on the black side panels.
look good to me
I got the CP3 II Mardi Gras joints last week from my boy at footlocker. had to preorder cuz they weren’t gonna get em, but they hot. Functional and stylistic lol
I saw someone wearing the Mardi Gras ones at the Hornets/Pistons game last week and they did look pretty slick in person.
LOL you guys got some funny comments… I’m not here to say whether these shoes would look good on your feet or not; one thing for sure, they’ll look good on MY feet, and that’s all I care about. I like these… STill, some of the original Jordans will kill these (and a lot of other new shoes, including some of the new Jordans!)