Chris Paul’s New Signature Kicks: CP3.II

One of the hottest trends in the sneakers game – especially for performance footwear – is taking cues from other sports. The Zoom Kobe IV was inspired by soccer players, who wear low tops, yet cut just as hard and just as sharply as basketball players do.

Similarly, the CP3.II takes a major cue from a game similar to soccer – futsal. Futsal is a five-on-five indoor soccer game, known for quick, agile cutting. The shoe has a couple of features, which allow for sharp cutting at high speeds without losing any footing.



* Inside the shoe, there is this “gore strap” that crosses the tongue, holding your foot in place. It basically adheres to your foot when you tie your shoes, so that it’s a really nice, snug fit. (I played in a pair of CP3.II’s the other day, and you can really feel it.)

* There is an “Achilles heel support pad” that locks your ankle into the shoe so that the back of your foot is just as stable as the front.

And there’s one other feature that CP3 himself highlighted when we spoke about the shoes. On the outside of the foot, there’s a rugged plastic texture right where your foot is its widest. Paul noted that last year, he would rip his shoes up a little bit when cutting quickly right in that spot. In that sense, this addition to the shoes is quite similar to something that you see in baseball: pitchers who wear out their shoe in the same spot will occasionally wear a cleat with a rubber exoskeleton. This works in the same way.

For more information on the CP3.II, please visit http://www.Jumpman23.com

Which colorway do you like better on the CP3.II?