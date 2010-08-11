Chris Paul Obtains More Bench Help Via Trade

While we could all understand why Chris Paul was unhappy in New Orleans, it appears the front office is finally doing something about it. After nabbing Trevor Ariza from the Rockets earlier today, according to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Hornets sent Julian Wright to Toronto for Marco Belinelli. Especially with Darren Collison now gone, this should help bolster their backcourt depth.
Both Wright and Belinelli never quite lived up to the potential that everyone has put on their shoulders, so hopefully a change of scenery does something positive for both these guys. In the end, the trade seems like a win-win for both teams.
What do you think? Who’s going to turn out to be the better player?
Hornets got a shooter, Raps got a guy who can only jump. Hornets wins, flawless victory
not unless CP3 would get real help… like all star caliber help… he’s gone.
@ 2 – That may well be, but I still think that a great player can turn mediocre players like Belinelli into decent ones, and decent ones like Marcus Thornton into good ones. Especially point guards.
Today the Hornets turned their backup point guard into a defensive minded wing, and their nothing into an offensive minded wing. Not a bad day.
New Orleans traded a piece of shit to Toronto for a cup full of piss… who got the better deal??
Flawless victory.. lol
Hornets hands down got the best deal, Belinelli would fit well in the second unit as a playmaker and shooter and CP can make than cup of piss into a Gatorade. Just think of all the open looks he’ll be getting when CP drives in and dishes it out.
Wright is just gonna rot in Toronto’s bench, they already got Weems and DeRozan on the “super athletic raw players” list. It was a nice run but sad to see so much potential wasted.
Not sure this qualifies as “doing something about it.”
@ dagwaller Are you saying Chris Paul made Marcus Thornton? Cause they’ve actually played VERY few full games together due to CP’s injuries and Thornton’s early benching. Or maybe you’re saying he WILL make him a good player. I think he’s going to be good regardless, but we’ll see.
good for leandro barbosa!
@ Austin Burton
It’s a good time to be a Pacers fan. They actually have a good young team with Granger, Collison, George, Hibbert, Hansborough and Stephenson. They won’t win a lot but they could be decent in a few years.
@ ticktock
Great point. What I really meant, though, was that transcendent talents such as Paul, LeBron, and D Wade elevate the performance of their teammates, whether through their play or their leadership.
Off the top of my head, I think about how Steve Nash has made so many players that have come through Phoenix better. Not only did he ask for a trade, he signed an extension.
When Paul starts doing the same for New Orleans and individual Hornets, I’ll believe that he’s ready to take the reins as “best point guard on the planet”.
the highlight of julian wright’s career was that epic failed windmill dunk in college
agree with 11
that was so bad it was good
I’ve been on holiday for a week. Where the hell did Collison go? Who did the Hornets get for him? WTF?