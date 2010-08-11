Chris Paul Obtains More Bench Help Via Trade

While we could all understand why Chris Paul was unhappy in New Orleans, it appears the front office is finally doing something about it. After nabbing Trevor Ariza from the Rockets earlier today, according to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Hornets sent Julian Wright to Toronto for Marco Belinelli. Especially with Darren Collison now gone, this should help bolster their backcourt depth.

Both Wright and Belinelli never quite lived up to the potential that everyone has put on their shoulders, so hopefully a change of scenery does something positive for both these guys. In the end, the trade seems like a win-win for both teams.

What do you think? Who’s going to turn out to be the better player?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.