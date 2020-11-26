How High Can Chris Paul Take The Phoenix Suns?

There have been a few teams that have been clearly identified as winners of the NBA offseason, improving their teams through trades, the draft, and free agency. You have the reigning champs in the Lakers who have taken a swing at beefing up their roster, the Philadelphia 76ers with Daryl Morey swiftly addressing their shooting needs and roster imbalance, and the Portland Trail Blazers adding some much-needed wing and frontcourt depth, headlined by a two-way star in Robert Covington.

Also on that list are the Phoenix Suns, a team that had high hopes for the 2020-21 season coming off of an 8-0 run through the Bubble that saw them fall just shy of qualifying for the play-in round. With Devin Booker continuing to establish himself as an elite guard in the league and a young cast of promising talent featuring Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, Phoenix was a trendy pick to leap into playoff contention this season even if they simply ran it back. However, the Suns pounced at the opportunity to pair Booker with the best backcourt mate of his career when they shuffled Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 2022 first round pick off to the Thunder for future Hall of Famer, Chris Paul (and Abdel Nader).

It was a big swing, and in the week since they’ve added some more depth by signing Langston Galloway — a sneaky good pickup towards the end of the free agency rush — as well as Jae Crowder, E’Twaun Moore, and re-signed Jevon Carter and Dario Saric. The result is the deepest and best Suns roster of the Booker era, with some tremendous lineup versatility at Monty Williams’ disposal as he has some terrific talents on both sides of the ball.

The question is, with a number of teams in the West all looking to contend for the playoffs this season, how high can the Suns rise with Paul now operating as the floor general.

The West is a jumbled mess right now in trying to figure out exactly who should slot in where in the hierarchy of the conference outside of the two L.A. teams. You have teams that have effectively tread water in Denver and Utah, teams on the rise in Phoenix, Portland, New Orleans, Dallas, and Memphis, and a team still with stars that could blow it up at any moment in Houston. That would make for 8 teams vying for the 3-8 seeds (with the play-in tournament at the end of the season offering opportunity to 9 and 10), and doesn’t include the Kings or Spurs who are both competitive but feel like a step below these squads. As such, playoff positioning likely won’t tell the full story of how much better any of these teams have gotten, as we very well could have a year where a couple games separate a team playing at home in the first round from a team sitting out the postseason.

Still, the Suns expect to take the leap into the playoffs and have to feel as good about their roster as anyone in the league. Chris Paul may be 35, but is coming off of his second most efficient offensive season of his career and brings the Suns something they’ve not had since the Steve Nash era. Where Rubio brought the Suns a base level of competence at the point guard spot they’d desperately needed, Paul raises that even further to the point where teams will now have to contend with two elite playmakers and shotmakers in the NBA in he and Booker. We saw last year what having someone capable of taking some of that load off of Booker did for his efficiency last year, as he put forth a career-best 61.8 true shooting percentage, and playing with someone like Paul who will draw even more attention and create some easy looks for him should only further help his rise as not just an elite scorer but one who does so with precision.

It’s not just about what Paul can do for Booker that has Suns fans and the organization excited, but what it means for the rest of the roster. Paul is among the best pick-and-roll ball-handlers in league history and his partnership with the hyper-athletic Deandre Ayton in that area figures to produce some Lob City-esque looks for the young big man rolling to the rim. Around that pick-and-roll threat, the Suns have a bevy of shooters they can deploy in the two wing positions to maximize spacing and open up the floor for their three stars to operate at the rim and in the midrange where Booker and Paul are both lethal.

Bridges figures to slot into the starting lineup in place of Oubre (although it’s possible Crowder will take this place), as he’s coming off a tremendous sophomore campaign. Bridges was in the 90th percentile of wings in effective field percentage a year ago thanks to an uptick in his corner three percentage (41%) and his excellent work as a cutter, two things that should fit in very nicely with Paul’s addition, and his defense is already well above average. Dario Saric returns, as he likewise was an excellent shooter last year as an above the break shooter, hitting 39 percent of his non-corner threes last year creating even more space as a stretch four alongside Ayton. Cam Johnson had a strong rookie season, as his shooting more than translated at the NBA level, and they’re hopeful Jae Crowder will be able to carry his strong shooting from Miami to Phoenix. Moore, Galloway, and Carter were all tremendous corner three point shooters last season as well and all carry some defensive upside, allowing Williams to always pair his two star guards with a strong defensive presence and spacing on the offensive end.