The Houston Rockets took a massive first quarter lead in Game 6, but fell apart in the second half as the Warriors stormed back to win by 29 and force a Game 7 back in Houston.

With Chris Paul out, the Rockets simply couldn’t sustain their hot start and ultimately Golden State was able to steamroll them. After that result, any questions about the importance of Paul have been answered and all eyes are on whether his hamstring will be healed enough that he’ll be able to give it a go and get back in the lineup for Game 7

On Sunday, Mike D’Antoni held a conference call and offered an update on Paul’s status, noting the star point guard was officially listed as “questionable” for Monday night, but that a determination wouldn’t be made until late Monday afternoon and possibly up to game time.