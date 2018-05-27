Chris Paul Is ‘Questionable’ For Game 7 And A Decision Might Not Be Made Until Game Time

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Chris Paul
05.27.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets took a massive first quarter lead in Game 6, but fell apart in the second half as the Warriors stormed back to win by 29 and force a Game 7 back in Houston.

With Chris Paul out, the Rockets simply couldn’t sustain their hot start and ultimately Golden State was able to steamroll them. After that result, any questions about the importance of Paul have been answered and all eyes are on whether his hamstring will be healed enough that he’ll be able to give it a go and get back in the lineup for Game 7

On Sunday, Mike D’Antoni held a conference call and offered an update on Paul’s status, noting the star point guard was officially listed as “questionable” for Monday night, but that a determination wouldn’t be made until late Monday afternoon and possibly up to game time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Chris Paul
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsChris PaulGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston Rockets

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP