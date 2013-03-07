Chris Paul Shows Off Exclusive Purple-Based Air Jordan 4s

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Chris Paul
03.07.13 5 years ago

Being a partner with Jordan Brand has its perks, and Chris Paul is never afraid of showing them off. The man regularly posts pictures on his Instagram account of his exclusive sneaker colorways.

These purple-based Air Jordan 4s were actually first seen three months ago when CP3 posted a picture of an entire shipment of sneakers from Jordan. They also feature black accents and touches of pink on the inner liner, Jumpman logo, lace locks and outsole.

There’s no word on if these will ever be released, but something tells me if they were, the public would eat them up.

H/T Sole Collector

Would you buy these if they released?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Chris Paul
TAGSair jordanAir Jordan 4Air Jordan IVChris PaulJORDANJordan BrandStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP