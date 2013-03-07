Chris Paul Shows Off Exclusive Purple-Based Air Jordan 4s

Being a partner with Jordan Brand has its perks, and Chris Paul is never afraid of showing them off. The man regularly posts pictures on his Instagram account of his exclusive sneaker colorways.

These purple-based Air Jordan 4s were actually first seen three months ago when CP3 posted a picture of an entire shipment of sneakers from Jordan. They also feature black accents and touches of pink on the inner liner, Jumpman logo, lace locks and outsole.

There’s no word on if these will ever be released, but something tells me if they were, the public would eat them up.

H/T Sole Collector

Would you buy these if they released?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.