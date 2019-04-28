Chris Paul’s Son Gave Him Grief For The Rockets Early Season Struggles

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets were 14th in the Western Conference at the quarter point of the year and there were major questions about whether the team had made some major mistakes during the offseason with some of their roster moves.

The defense had taken a gigantic step back, and the offense wasn’t able to make up for those deficiencies on a nightly basis. Looking back now, it’s impressive how far this Rockets team has come, aided by some key midseason additions and a massive turnaround on the defensive end. Still, for a time there was real concern in Houston and the stars of the team were hearing it from everyone.

Chris Paul sat down with Rachel Nichols ahead of their playoff rematch with the Warriors that began on Sunday in Oakland, and the future Hall of Fame point guard reflected on the disappointment of last year as he missed the end of the series due to injury, along with the ups and downs of this year. Paul said he even had to hear from his son about the Rockets early season struggles at the breakfast table, and hearing Little Chris talk about Houston being second to last in the West is something that has stuck with him all season.