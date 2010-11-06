Chris Paul takes MVP lead, sends Miami home with a loss

New Orleans is officially legit, and Chris Paul is officially the clubhouse leader in the first leg of the MVP race. With his boy Lil’ Wayne still digesting prison food but sitting courtside for Hornets/Heat, CP3 dominated from start to finish (13 pts, 19 asts, 5 stls) while sending his other boys D-Wade, LeBron and Bosh home with their second loss … The win ran N.O.’s record to 5-0 against maybe the toughest schedule in the League so far — Bucks, Nuggets, Spurs, Rockets, Heat — and Paul reminded everyone that he’s still the best PG in the world on a night when Rajon Rondo and Derrick Rose were supposed to be the main event. (More on that later.) … It was CP3’s show, but the biggest stretch of the game was at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Paul was on the bench. With the Hornets ahead by eight and resting their stars for crunch time, Monty Williams went with a lineup of Jerryd Bayless, Willie Green, Trevor Ariza, Jason Smith and DJ Mbenga. (You see why Paul is the MVP leader?) You expected the Heat to make their big run right there and steal the momentum, but the role players — and later Emeka Okafor, who was a BEAST with 26 points (12-13 FG) and 13 boards — held it down and maintained the lead until CP3 and David West returned … Miami rallied and took the lead on a pair of LeBron (20 pts, 10 asts) free throws with one minute remaining, but Marco Belinelli put the Hornets back on top with his own FT’s a few seconds later, then Paul sucked in the defense and dimed Ariza for a triple with 14 seconds left that gave them some breathing room … We know CP3 needs a more creative nickname, but the Hornets’ play-by-play guy was trying too hard. “Man of Steal” is kind of OK, but “Dr. Paul, The Surgeon” is kind of terrible … Good job by whoever wrote Mike Brown‘s script when he was on NBA TV breaking down the Hornets’ offense like a poor man’s Czar. Brown also talked about some guy on the Hornets named “Marco Bela-nini.” … How crazy was the hype for the Rondo vs. D-Rose matchup in Boston? Not that those two haven’t been killing it this season, but you would have thought it was Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao or something. Paul Pierce, KG, Ray and Joakim Noah were barely mentioned in the pre-game show. And so for all the build-up, Rose’s 18 points and 9 dimes and Rondo’s 10 points and 11 dimes were kind of a letdown … Say what you want about KG, but he has been making plays that winners make. During overtime he drew a crucial charge on D-Rose, and Garnett (16 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stls) poked the ball away from Noah for a clutch steal when Boston was protecting a three-point lead in the final seconds … Some of the Dime crew was at Knicks/Wizards for John Wall‘s MSG debut, which doubled as Gilbert Arenas‘ first game of the season and the Knicks’ first home game since the asbestos thing. (At least they said everything is OK. We’ll let you know in 10 years.) … Arenas dropped 18 off the bench and really looked like he’d never been gone, while Wall had 13 points, 7 dimes and 9 turnovers in a loss which got embarrassing by the end when the Wizards committed three backcourt violations in four possessions … Wilson Chandler‘s baseline cuff dunk in JaVale McGee‘s grill wasn’t as sick as Dr. J‘s famous “Rock the Cradle” jam on Michael Cooper, but the way the MSG crowd reacted you would have sworn it was an exact replay … Other big stat lines from Friday: Jason Richardson had 38 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals in Phoenix’s double-overtime win over Memphis that J-Rich sent to OT1 by dropping in a backwards alley-oop off an inbounds pass at the regulation buzzer; Pau Gasol hung 30 points on the Raptors in a Lakers win; Carmelo Anthony scored 30 to lead Denver past the Clippers; Josh Smith went for 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks as Atlanta beat Minnesota; Dwight Howard posted 30 points and 16 boards in Orlando’s win over New Jersey; Monta Ellis had 23 points and 7 steals, and Andris Biedrins pulled down 20 rebounds as Golden State beat Utah; Anderson Varejao‘s 23 points (10-10 FG) and 12 rebounds led Cleveland past Philly; John Salmons scored 22 as Milwaukee edged Indiana; and Ben Gordon dropped 20 points to lead Detroit past Charlotte in a game where Rodney Stuckey got benched and T-Mac started at point guard … Can Darren Collison get one of those “Fast Don’t Lie” ads? During one seqeuence in the fourth quarter of Pacers/Bucks where Collison made two steals and turned them into positive results at the other end, the camera lost track of him after he’d picked the ball off and was out of the screen within a three steps … We’re out like the Czar of the Sticky-Note …
cp3 was the man! and that five game stretch is murderous..
welcome back to my man, CP3!
Did the Warriors just hold a team UNDER 80? Damn Nellie is rolling over in his …. wait somewhere in Maui
cp3 and new orleans definetly showed the heat their weakness. they’ve got bad rotations and arn’t strong rebounders. Every time chris paul penetrated the whole D colapsed on him sometims as much as four guys were in the bucket.. come on now. I know arroyo is bad but wade was on his case most of the game.
Oh and t-mac starting at point guard is A-ok with me dude has better court vision and passing ability than maybe ten other points.
btw, that Suns vs Grizz ending was insane…
how about a melo for josh smith trade?
Atl gets to make one decent run at a chip, then gets cap space.
Denver gets something (people think are) decent for their franchise.
So what if melo is in NY the next year? ATL can do a sign and trade with NY, and land, uh, well, someone i guess.
Does anyone hate these present superstars all being friends and stuff? Where is the rivalry and all. That’s why I love boston, lakers and spurs… they don’t care about other teams.. I almost threw up yesterday because all of the lovefest going on between CP3 and Lebron,Wade…
THe raptors actually got on TV in Taiwan, and I was so excited to watch them, definitely let down that they lost! Good game though
Well it took the Hornets beating the most heavily hyped team to come along in quite some time, but I’m glad they’re finally getting props for what they’ve managed to consistently achieve every game this season now: great defense.
As long as he’s a Hornet Paul should be the Man of Teal.
Yo, is Toney Douglas for real?
Watched the Heat for the first time and was appalled by their offense : it seemed right that nobody announced a system, since there ain’t such a thing on board. Ball movement is limited and screens away from the ball are unexistant. Spacing is poor.
The players try to guess what DW or LBJ will create from the dribble and move accordingly and that’s very much all that’s happening on the court. Simply boring.
Go Pistons we got our 1st “W”
@That’s What’s Up
go F yourself, hahaha, CP3 is the man, dude
Watching ESPN last night and in the bottom screen summary scroll of the NO game, all they gave was the stat line for the losing Heat. No stat line AT ALL for NO (even with Paul and Okafur great gamess). How sad is that? Damn Heat hoopla. All season in games like NO one, it will be next day headlines of Heat losing to so and so, rather than so and so beating Heat.
There were some really fun games to watch last night… Hornet v. Heat went down to the buzzer so I was quite surprised when the player taking the last shot was LeBron or Wade but instead ‘Get Slapped’ House… He was 0-7 from 3 last night and he’s the guy getting the last shot? Also, the Knicks v. Wizards game was a really exciting game. Back and forth dunks and blocks and steals. The Knicks had over 55 bench points. Amare had 4 blocks. Toney Douglas who is turning into a stud has 19 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. That’s crazy. Bill Walker might not get much playing time for the Knicks but he had two sick dunks including one on Hilton Armstrong. Too bad whenever the Knicks have good dunks their announcers barely ever freak out. If John Wall’s debut was on TNT or ESPN, Wilson Chandler’s dunk would’ve had the announcers screaming…. I’m out like Eddie House taking buzzer beaters….
Miami is still going to win 60 to 65 games I believe. The problem will arrise when, in the playoofs, teams focus on taking away their strengths (dribble penetration and 3 point shooting). This team lacks a go to scorer in the box that keeps defenses honest on their great 3 point shooters the Heat has. This team , athough with a greater supporting cast, greatly resemble the Cavaliers team of 2008 – 2010. A team with great defense will expose them in the play offs. I look for the Heat to be a true contender once they re-evaluate there flaws this coming summer and bring in, not allstar, some low post threats.
Dwight totally ruined Lopez’s week holding him to 10 and 5 off of 3-17 (0-13 at one point) shooting. So if Lopez really is the 2nd best center in the east, its a huge drop off!
The way the season is going we’re looking at another LA – Boston finals. Both teams are playing great ball. Orlando is too streaky and the Heat are playing pick up ball and they get exposed each time they meet good teams. 3 of the Heats 4 wins are against the Nets, Wolves and Sixers, not exaactly impressive…
So happy to see CP3 back at full force. Lets see if his teammates can keep up!
Soooo no one is going to mention DRose making Rondo fall in the 2nd qt with a show n go move with his left hand? He missed the lay up because he was fouled but the play was disgusting. And the calls in the game were down right crazy. Rose shot 2 fts all game even with all the driving he did! Rondo clearly fouled the sh!t out of Rose @ the end of regulation but if they call that foul then Rose hits the fts and the Bulls win, we knw Stern wasnt trying to have that.
so the pf is the best shooter iof the big three in miami
Spoelstra outcoached as usual. Have no idea why Arroyo is still starting and dont know why we did not swallow our pride and bring Shaq back to south florida when he wanted to come. Dampier was still available but Riley did not want him for whatever reason. The honeymoon is over and Bosh needs to start playing like Paul Gasol…
@Chicagorilla
Man, we play to the whistle in here and I didn’t here no whistle ;). Did Rondo play amazing D on him? Yes. Was there MAYBE a reaching foul? Yeah.
I was about to formally apologies to all the Noah apologists out there but dude had an amazing game. his ugly as shot was falling in all night and he was getting some clutch buckets. Just when you thought he was going to win them the game, he tries the most boneheaded move that led to the most predictable TO ever. Thank you :).
Rose 18 points (8/19 shooting) and 9 assists to Rondo’s 10 and 11 (5/10 shooting). Rose REALLY needs Boozer back.
CP3 and the Hornets are as legit as they come. i don’t know how but I see a CP3 MVP campaign brewing up here.
@AB
Meanwhile AB what happened to Hibbert? Does working with Walton really improve someone so much? in about 2 years he may actually be Dwight’s Lex Luther.
Mmmmh. Some one mentioned a non-existent move and foul that nobody cares about or remembers with Rose? Funny!
He lost. Plus Rose was -9 on the court and shot 8/19. Rondo was +13 on the court and shot 5/10. Rose scored most of his points when Rondo was on the bench (that’s when Chi made their run). Rondo stripped Rose 2x at the end of the game (Rondo 4steals to Rose 0). Rose was never fouled. Rondo also caused a 5 sec count/turnover late in the game, when he blanketed Rose and Chi couldn’t get the ball imbounded.
More importantly Rose couldn’t score off of Rondo at the end of the game. But Rondo penetrated vs Rose at will in the 4th quarter when he wanted to in that stretch.
Lucky for Rose Rondo had sore feet. The Celtic trainers didn’t even want Rondo to play last night so he took it easy. It’s all good though! Next time! Hope Rondo gets better and is not really injured?
CP3 is the best Point guard/MVP till NO loses or till Rondo (or maybe Rose or Westbrook) have another Boffo game. The jury is still out on New Orleans. But I’m happy for CP3 and their team.
Knicks are looking good. Are they a Jekyll and Hyde team?
They got some good young players. Amare better watch his touches and turnovers.
Mmmmhh. The jury may still be out on Miami to? We’ll see!
Celtics played yesterday with out Shaq and Delonte. They will be a much better team when those guys come back (I know Chi is still waiting on Boozer). Of course, I’m not including Perkins, cause LA is with out Bynum. Just keeping it fair.
Mmmhhh. Speaking about LA and Toronto; somebody on this site (or another) actually predicted Toronto would win the LA game last night. And though they didn’t; good call!
@Sporty J.
I’m not going to criticize Spoelstra or Reilly (You know the two headed monster) so early. But their does seem to be this Mafioso like loyalty that Riley and team seems to have with guys like Magliore, Arroyo and Anthony. Subsequently they also have Mafia Don like beefs with the likes of Shaq, Dampier, etc. What’s up with that?
Couldn’t these guys clearly help them? But hey! Its still early. And after missing 7 in a row, I wouldn’t of been surprised if Eddie House would of drained that three pointer at the end.
@Stunnaboy
And Rondo had sore feet!! The trainer didn’t even want him to play last night. That’s why Doc said “if I see you limp even once, I’m taking you out”!!
So Rondo played that great D on Rose, got those two steals (out of 4) and denied the inbound to Rose to force the the 5 second count on the sideline for a turnover.
I know most avg Bulls fans were shocked, to see Rose not able to take over in the fourth quarter like he had done previous games.
I only wished Rondo would of kept the pace he did in the 1st quarter and stretches of the 4th quarter penetrating, scoring and dishing. It almost seemed like him and Rose were scared of each others (like Two Big Bears or Lions that afraid to hurt each other) or had some pact where one wouldn’t embarrass the other for large stretches of the game? Lol
Maybe Rondo’s feet were really hurting. I hope he’s okay?
I guess the Celtics will find out, cause they have a tough road stretch coming up.
You noticed how the two times Rondo left the game yesterday, the Celtics immediately lost the leads and control of the game (that was for the haters/non-believers as well as Stunna)?
PS: I hope Brook Lopez overcomes his Dwight Howard-itis.
Cause, whether you guys know it or not, Brook Lopez is a excellent player. He’s very good offensively.
But I guess he’s not strong enough mentally and physically to take on a physical, athletic Beast like Dwight Howard.
He even said after the game, that he’s needs to be more focused against Howard. Uhhhhh. Ok?
Mmmhhh. I’m sure Gasol would have the same problem if he had to face Howard also. He better hope Bynum is around if the Celtics or Orlando makes the finals.
@MSL
Wooaaaahh, are you claiming to be a bigger Rondo fanboy than me?
*DMX voice*
“I’ve been doing this for 19 years, If you wanna fight me fight these tears”
And yeah as soon as Rondo left the game you could tell there was a huge drop in the Celtics performance. He runs that team now.
KG is BAAAAACKKKKK. Loving every minute of it.
-Blake Griffin is a monster..its crazy how he glides in the air all smooth and then hammers down these vicious dunks like he wants to Shaq the rim up. just keep oooping this kid the ball and let him crush on people!
-I hate the way Jesus Shuttlesworth runs after he makes a three..or runs period. it just looks SO OLD..only old people run like this
-I think we as fans have extremely short term memories..everyone was talking reckless about how amazing rondo is and how he’s the best pg in the league..couple games in and now its all about cp3 after their great start yet no one remembered how he was rockin squads before the injury..just wait..deron’s gonna do a couple things and be entitled the best..and im sure rose will take his spot after that..rondo will come back into the mix at some point..nash is always in the discussion..and fisher’s pretty good too hahaha
-so the hornet’s exposed the heat’s biggest weaknesses..they have no one who can defend a penetrating pg and they are WEAK in the middle..big surprise..
F*ck the Celtics aka the “Retirement Club” aka “Bucket List Boyz” LMAO!!!!
Oh yeah all most forgot Im back and going in harder than ever.
just a question..rondo fans dont lose your shit
is he not a product of his team? i mean..put him on the wolves..does he get that many assists? i doubt it..you defend his penetration and u got him..i think thats what control has been saying..put him on a team without the hall of famers and its WAY easier to defend him..right now..he has the option of passing it to guys who historically have hit HUGE shots all their careers..makes it easier to rack up the assists doesnt it?
Won’t go on a rant how the Heat is overrated, cause they destroyed my Magic; instead, I’m gonna say that New Orleans finally arrived. It’s too early, but hey gonna give props to a team with an undefeated record. Respect.
My Celts pulled the game out but you guys are wrong about the outcome of that game. The Bulls had the lead in the second quarter and when they put that putrid bench in the Celtics went o n along run. Also Rondo can’t defend Rose one on one check their career numbers, they used KG as a bracket defender for a majority of the game That kid got to the basket whenever he wanted to. Just had to call it like I see it go green team…..
is chris bosh still playing for the miami heat? he’s nowhere to be found. they should call it the big 2.
Dime;
you gotta talk more about that crazy ending of the suns/memphis game..ive never even been to any of those cities or am i a fan of any of those teams, but that ending deserves its own story
daaamn…mothafuckas jumpin off rondo’s dick like they jus seen a cold sore or somethin???some of you were proppin him up like he was god’s gift to point guards??then cp3 comes back and does what he does and everyone jus acts like they weren’t slobbin all over rondo’s knob last week like nom nom nom nom nom
@s.bucketz
So because you like a player you are not allowed to respect their rivals games?
That explains all the fanboys out there…
if you actually watched the boston game rondo was killing rose, he runs the whole boston offense like a true pg and created everything with his penetration in the 4th q, he got by rose everytime without trouble and shot down rose on the defensiv end. the steal at the end was just brutal, stop locking at numbers and start watching the game ffs.
Its the year of the point guard so every night one of these guys will show out and try to prove that they are the best. With the rule changes(no hand-checking) and the long list of athletic, smart and aggressive point guards it almost makes it impossible to stop the truly elite one’s like Dwill, Cp3, Nash, Rose and Rondo. Its difficult to create a top 5 because they all bring something different to the table depending on the teams needs. At the end of the day a truly great point guard is judged by their influence on wins so that’s why I would say let’s wait until the meat of the season as far as rankings are concerned.
@stunnaboy
no u can..go ahead..its jus funny to me that last week some of u were comparing rondo to kidd, magic and stockton and this week cuz cp3 beat the miami flamers rondo ain’t the best pg of all time anymore
in previous seasons the jazz have owned the warriors. this game was a big test, and we dominated on D and on the boards.