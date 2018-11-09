Chris Paul Got Called For A Technical Foul After A Fake Pass To A Referee

11.08.18 2 hours ago

TNT

Chris Paul had a bad Thursday night. The Houston Rockets walked into Oklahoma City to take on the streaking Thunder, and despite the fact that Russell Westbrook wasn’t on the floor, Paul George and co. picked up their seventh win in a row. By the time the dust settled, the Thunder defense was smothering en route to a 98-80 win.

It was an especially tough night for Chris Paul, as Houston’s superstar point guard could not get going against Oklahoma City. He ended the night with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting with six steals and five assists, a subpar performance for a player whose shot hasn’t been falling over his last few games.

All of this, along with Houston’s early season struggles, must have gotten to Paul, as he picked up a technical foul with the Rockets down by 20 in the fourth quarter. Why? Well, because he did one of his patented fake passes to an official who called an offensive foul as Paul was trying to back down Dennis Schröder.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston Rockets

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP