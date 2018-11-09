TNT

Chris Paul had a bad Thursday night. The Houston Rockets walked into Oklahoma City to take on the streaking Thunder, and despite the fact that Russell Westbrook wasn’t on the floor, Paul George and co. picked up their seventh win in a row. By the time the dust settled, the Thunder defense was smothering en route to a 98-80 win.

It was an especially tough night for Chris Paul, as Houston’s superstar point guard could not get going against Oklahoma City. He ended the night with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting with six steals and five assists, a subpar performance for a player whose shot hasn’t been falling over his last few games.

All of this, along with Houston’s early season struggles, must have gotten to Paul, as he picked up a technical foul with the Rockets down by 20 in the fourth quarter. Why? Well, because he did one of his patented fake passes to an official who called an offensive foul as Paul was trying to back down Dennis Schröder.