Chris Paul’s Amazing Sneaker Room and the Best of NBA Twitter and Instagram

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Chris Paul #Instagram
03.25.13 5 years ago

Twitter and Instagram have added yet another avenue for basketball fans to connect with the personalities of their favorite NBA, college and high school players. It’s damn near impossible though for most normal people to stay up with everything that gets posted to Instagram on a daily basis, so we’re gonna help out the best way we know how: by collecting the best pics each week for our readers to cruise through at their leisure.

Here’s the best of this past week. Let us know what we missed in the comments section below.

This is amazing. Check out this pic that was originally taken and posted by Chris Paul‘s wife. They apparently turned a bedroom in the house into a sneaker “museum.” We have to get in there:

No Ricky Rubio, you should not.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Chris Paul#Instagram
TAGSAaron HarrisonAndrew HarrisonChris PaulCourtney LeeDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagHarrison BarnesinstagramJ.R. SmithJrue HolidayKENTUCKYMIKE WOODSONReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP