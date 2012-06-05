Chris Paul’s CP3.V ‘Year Of The Dragon’

06.05.12
The “Year of the Dragon” concept isn’t anything new to the designers at Jordan Brand. Back in February during the launch of the Air Jordan 2012, they released a special colorway to celebrate the luckiest year within the Chinese Zodiac calendar, paying tribute to the shape-shifting Azure Dragon that could fly amongst the clouds. Now the “Year of the Dragon” design is returning again, this time on Chris Paul‘s signature sneakers, the CP3.V.

You can find the dragon on both the tongue and sockliner of the shoe, as well as within Chinese characters that are visible just beneath a translucent sole. And just as clouds helped to showcase the legendary powers of the Azure Dragon, they also play a part in this release. The box’s tissue paper is covered in them, and continues in a light application on the forefoot and in the translucent sole.

These will be hitting stores this Thursday, June 7.

Hit page 2 for more exclusive photos…

