Chris Paul’s Injury Spells Disaster For The Hornets

Yesterday, the Hornets found out Chris Paul will miss the next two months or so following surgery on his left knee, which he hurt against the Bulls the other day. With the game in-hand, all New Orleans had to do was inbound the ball, get fouled and the game would be over. Instead, David West sends the rock to the other end of the floor, and in pursuit, CP3 smacks his knee, the Bulls get the ball and score, and eventually win it in overtime. Paul is definitely out for All-Star, meaning somebody – Chauncey Billups, Monta Ellis or Aaron Brooks – will be getting the alternate spot. But the bigger question is this: What will the Hornets do now?

I wrote at length last week about the Hornets and their present situation in a post titled, “The Hornets May Have Won The Battle, But Lost The War.” In there, I looked at both sides of the coin in New Orleans where the team was making cost-cutting moves, while also trying to put their franchise in the best position to win.

All this changes with Chris Paul out for the foreseeable future.

From fighting for a playoff spot to ping pong madness at the NBA Draft Lottery, you have to assume the Hornets’ season is over. Sure they’ve gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, even beating the Grizzlies without Paul on Saturday, but that is more the exception than the rule. And with rookies Darren Collison and Marcus Thornton as the only guards left on the roster – seriously, that’s scary – the Hornets better act fast.

Because management worked so hard to get under the cap, although there are still some legit veteran guards left in the free agent pool – Shaun Livingston, Antonio Daniels, Brevin Knight, Jason Hart, Jacque Vaughn, Rashad McCants, Von Wafer, Morris Almond – chances are the Hornets will only go after a D-League call-up or try their hand at some 10-day contracts to try and stop the bleeding. (These guys could include Curtis Stinson, Desmon Farmer, Mustafa Shakur or Curtis Jerrells.) Not exactly what you want to hear if you’re a Hornets fan.

What do you think? Who should they sign? Will the Hornets make a trade? Do they have any chance at making the playoffs?

