Chris Paul’s Signature Shoe: JORDAN CP3.IV

A handful of guys have signature shoes in the NBA, but only two can say they have it with the Jumpman logo gracing the design. So returning for his sixth NBA season, Chris Paul wanted to bring the heat and change things up. Introducing the JORDAN CP3.IV.

Designed and constructed to complement CP’s speed, quickness and agility on the court, his fourth signature shoe left nothing to chance in its quest to become Jordan Brand‘s best performance basketball shoe to date. Featuring lightweight materials, no-sew construction and a herringbone outsole, all three elements combine for quicker movements and seamless change of direction on the floor.

“Each of our Jordan athletes have their our signature moves, but Chris is constantly cutting across screens so he needs flexibility,” says Jason Mayden, the shoe’s designer. “He’s the motorcycle of players. With the amount of force that he exudes, the movement of his ankle is paramount.”

With that said, Chris wanted his new shoe to be lower in regards to collar height and court feel. Paying homage to his favorite sneaker of all-time, the Air Jordan XIII Low, the new JORDAN CP3.IV allows him and his ankle to move around freely.

“The CP3.IV has an asymmetrical collar which is lower on the lateral side and higher on the medial,” says Mayden. “There’s been a big push from the Jordan Brand to make all our product lighter, so every detail we put into the quarter panel takes that into consideration. On the heel we used traditional running technology, so this shoe is built for you to work out in, play basketball in and train in.”

“I’ve been through so much physically in the past year that I wanted my shoe to reflect what I thought was most important to me â€“ it’s all about performance,” says Paul. “In the end, all that matters is how well you perform, and I wanted my new shoe to deliver.”

One thing that’s noticeably different about the CP3.IV compared to Chris’ previous signature models is that it will be introduced in a multitude of different colorways. And while Jordan Brand wouldn’t divulge too much just yet, keep your eyes peeled for the “Poisonous Frog.” As Mayden put it, “Just like CP, they’re small but deadly.”

The JORDAN CP3.IV will launch nationwide on Saturday, January 1, 2011 for a suggested retail price of $118.

