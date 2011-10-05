Chris Paul’s Signature Shoe: Jordan CP3.V

Yesterday, I told you I was in Portland for the Jordan Brand Flight Forum. And after spending all day at Nike World Headquarters, I can confidently say that you’ve never seen the brand quite like this. From exclusive presentations by the designers, to testing out the shoes on the court, I got a 360-degree view of where the brand is headed in regards to Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. So without further ado, it’s time to introduce the Jordan CP3.V.

Fitting in with the brand’s three performance silos within the newly launched “Flight” architecture – Fly Over (Dwyane Wade), Fly Around (Chris Paul) and Fly Through (Carmelo Anthony) – the Jordan CP3.V is built specifically for CP’s quick first-step. And he’ll be even quicker this season when he rocks his fifth signature shoe. Weighing in about 20% lighter than its predecessor, the Jordan CP3.V makes him even more efficient on the court. While it’s the lowest cut signature shoe Jordan Brand has ever dropped, it will withstand the rigors of the court with ease.

When it comes to cushioning, these rock CP’s Podulon mainstay, but also have dual-density cushioning in the forefoot to accommodate quick cuts and the frequent “push off” motion. Jordan Brand has also made the traction pattern denser in high-wear areas (heel, medial forefoot, etc.) to give you enhanced traction and more durability throughout the season.

The first colorway of the Jordan CP3.V will be available on Jan. 11 for a suggested retail price of $120. Additionally, the white/black-cement grey colorway will release in February, with the stealth/varsity red-light graphite-white colorway releasing in March.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.